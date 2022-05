DENVER (CBS4)– Take a drive around Denver, and you might think the city is under construction. (credit: CBS) “The fences are pretty unsightly but so is a block of tents,” Chris Nielsen who lives downtown said. The tents he is referring to housed Denver’s homeless population, they’ve now been replaced with bright orange fencing, giant boulders, jagged rocks, and metal containers. “When the fences are up, there’s a lot more activity in the neighborhood, like me walking my dog,” he said. While it may be a successful deterrent, the city says it’s not allowed. “What we do issue are permits for the purpose of regrowing...

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO