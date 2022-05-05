ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: You’d think former DPP Keir Starmer would be good at defending himself on live TV, wouldn’t you?

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1Lq7_0fSqK9YW00

Keir Starmer rarely wastes an opportunity, these days, to remind people he was the country’s top prosecutor for a very long time. He put away IRA terrorists, he put away an MP that told lies about a speeding fine. If you cross Sir Keir’s path, Sir Keir reckons, you’d better start to panic.

All of which does not quite explain why this hotshot lawyer, this unyielding force for the righteous, should be on the Good Morning Britain sofa, secure in the knowledge that he hasn’t done anything wrong, but nevertheless shaking like a s****ing dog under the cross-examination not of some other terrifying lawyer – but of Richard Madeley.

As a prosecutor for a very long time, Keir Starmer will certainly have prosecuted very large numbers of people who were completely innocent. One suspects such people did not, when questioned in court, begin their answers with such phrases as, “OK, thank you for asking me that, let me just tackle that one head on,” before becoming nervously incoherent and then not tackling the question head on, but going into a obfuscatory ramble about recording pieces to camera.

Starmer should not be in the least surprised that his political opponents in the Conservative Party – and its supporting newspapers – should have done every last bit of digging they can manage with regard to a photo of him drinking a beer in an office in Durham during lockdown. It was raised in the House of Commons a long time ago. Back then, Starmer said he’d been working and had paused for a takeaway meal with a beer, which is entirely within the rules.

But there’s an election coming up, so naturally the stakes have been raised. Now, Nadine Dorries and others are claiming that a £200 bill for a takeaway, which appears to have included beers as well, is proof that there were 30 people having a party (cost per head, £6.66 for curry, rice, naan and a beer. Seriously, Rishi Sunak needs to just ask Nadine Dorries where she’s buying her Indian takeaways and the cost of living crisis could be over in a second).

It’s a laughable attack, but it is barely any more laughable than Starmer’s defence. He was asked three times on the Today programme on Tuesday morning whether he had been approached by police about the takeaway curry incident. Three times, he refused to answer the question. Twenty-four hours later, on Good Morning Britain , he can confirm that the answer is no.

Susanna Reid told Starmer that, you know, stopping for work and having a beer and a curry sounds a lot like stopping for work and having a bit of a birthday cake. Which it kind of does, except that no one is suggesting the curry was brought in by Starmer’s wife and his interior designer, a point that Starmer declined to make.

There’s also the point, which he just about managed to mumble out from between his lips, that all of the pubs and restaurants were shut, they were on the road in an election campaign – and there was almost no other way to eat.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Should Keir Starmer ever become prime minister, he will have to try and run the country in the face of an extremely hostile media – one that is becoming ever more hostile. And when you’re as deep in the s*** as Johnson has taken the Tories, you have no choice but to fight dirty, which they will.

That Starmer seems to be too polite, too cautious, too hesitant and too much, frankly, of a nice guy to defend himself when he really doesn’t appear to have done anything wrong at all does not bode well.

Politics is a brutal and brutalising business. Most people chucked in at the deep end grow into it quickly enough (Corbyn, for all his many faults, went on a very steep learning curve on this stuff, with quite a bit of a success, though he came unstuck in the end).

Starmer still finds this stuff extremely difficult, even when it’s as easy as this, and he’s had a very long time now to get better. ”Beergate” is not going to be the end of him , but it is hard to avoid the conclusion that it has exposed him for being somewhat devoid of some of the most crucial skills of the job.

You would think, would you not, that a former director of public prosecutions would be able to defend himself without making it quite such painful viewing. Beergate should have been brushed off long ago. On this evidence, that it has not been is his fault – and no one else’s.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals picture of empty Cabinet Office that enraged him so much he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home

Jacob Rees-Mogg has shared an image of an empty Cabinet Office which enraged him so much that he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home. Mr Rees-Mogg's zealous attempts to end WFH raised eyebrows this week, after he left notes saying 'sorry you were out when I visited, I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon' on empty desks at Whitehall.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Richard Madeley
Person
Nadine Dorries
Person
Susanna Reid
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpp#Live Tv#Uk#The Conservative Party#The House Of Commons
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anas Sarwar: Do not draw ‘false equivalence’ between Starmer and Johnson

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, has said comparing accusations against Sir Keir Starmer about breaking lockdown rules with the actions of the Prime Minister would be a “false equivalence”.The Labour leader is under pressure after Durham Constabulary announced they were re-opening an investigation into whether he broke lockdown rules when having a curry and beer with colleagues.The news of the investigation drew comparisons with the Prime Minister, who was fined by police for his attendance at a party in Downing Street at the height of the pandemic.But the Scottish leader has defended Sir Keir, saying: “Keir’s made it clear that...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Tough night’ for Tories in local elections, Boris Johnson admits

Conservatives have suffered a ‘tough night’ in some parts of the country in local elections, Boris Johnson has admitted.But in his first public comments since seeing the flagship Tory councils of Wandsworth and Westminster fall to Labour for the first time in decades, the prime minister described the early counts as “a mixed set of results” for his party, with advances in areas where the Conservatives have not historically performed well.In a clear bid to shore up his position among Tory MPs who fear he is hitting their electoral prospects, Mr Johnson said that the message from voters is...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer denies Covid law breach as police probe ‘curry and beer’ gathering

Sir Keir Starmer said a lockdown curry and beer gathering being investigated by police was purely for work purposes and did not breach coronavirus rules.Durham Constabulary announced on Friday it was investigating claims an evening event attended by the Labour leader with other senior party figures and activists while campaigning last year might have broken pandemic social distancing regulations.Police said they had U-turned on an earlier ruling after receiving “significant new information”. The force initially said that they did not believe an offence had been committed.Police have not revealed what additional details sparked the probe but The Times reported a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's next for N. Ireland after Sinn Fein wins?

The election of Sinn Fein as the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly is a historic moment -- the first time an Irish nationalist party, rather than a British unionist one, has topped the voting. With all but two of the assembly's seats filled Saturday, Sinn Fein has won with 27 seats out of 90. The Democratic Unionist Party, which had been the largest for two decades, has 24 seats and the Alliance Party, which defines itself as neither nationalist nor unionist, has 17.WHY IS THIS A BIG DEAL?The outcome is hugely symbolic. A party that aims to unite...
WORLD
The Independent

Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

The Lib Dems will seize “Blue Wall” constituencies from Tory MPs, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he declared the party was “winning across the country again”.The Kingston and Surbiton MP hailed Lib Dem gains in council seats and claimed Conservatives were being dragged down by a “discredited” Prime Minister.Speaking in front of party activists on Wimbledon Common, Sir Ed said: “We are going to have a Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon at the next election.“And I think there are other places where we’re going to see Liberal Democrat success for the first time ever.“I’m really excited about the South...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer hails Scottish Labour’s ‘best results for a decade’

Labour has had its best result north of the border for  a decade, Sir Keir Starmer said after the party ousted the Tories to claim the second spot in Scottish politics.The UK party leader made a whistle-stop visit to Scotland in the wake of the party’s “fantastic” results in local council elections – which he said made Labour the alternative to the “divisive SNP”.Sir Keir joined Scottish leader Anas Sarwar and deputy Scottish leader Jackie Baillie in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, where Labour will form a majority administration in the local authority.Across Scotland, the local elections saw Labour increase its number of councillors...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK's Johnson gives EU final chance to compromise over protocol -The Times

May 4 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give talks with the European Union over Northern Ireland "one last chance" before introducing legislation that will allow him to override the controversial protocol governing post-Brexit trade, The Times reported. Johnson has sent Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy