Music

070 Shake Details New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
070 Shake has announced the release date for her new album You Can’t Kill Me: The musician’s second studio LP is due out June 3 (via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam). Below, check out Shake’s new single “Web,” as well...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Music
