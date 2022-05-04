ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads, here’s who is eligible

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmWho_0fSqJdik00

NEW YORK (AP) — The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services, James said. They will automatically receive notices and checks by mail.

James said her investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federally supported free services for which they qualified — and toward its own commercial products, instead.

“For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans,” James said in a statement. “This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal.”

“As part of the agreement, Intuit admitted no wrongdoing, agreed to pay $141 million to put this matter behind it, and made certain commitments regarding its advertising practices,” representatives for Intuit said in a blog post Wednesday. “Intuit already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes going forward.”

FTC sues TurboTax maker Intuit over ‘free’ ads

Until last year, Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military. Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could provide more benefits without the program’s limitations.

The company also offers a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition” that is only for taxpayers with “simple returns,” as defined by Intuit.

According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives knew they were deceiving customers by advertising free services that were not in fact free to everyone.

“The website lists Free, Free, Free and the customers are assuming their return will be free,” an internal company PowerPoint presentation said. “Customers are getting upset.”

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

“We empower our customers to take control of their financial lives, which includes being in charge of their own tax preparation,” an Intuit spokesperson told ProPublica in a statement in 2019.

The spokesperson added that a “government-run pre-filled tax preparation system that makes the tax collector (who is also the investigator, auditor and enforcer) the tax preparer is fraught with conflicts of interest.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
WGN News

Video captures man being shot during Lincoln Park armed robbery

CHICAGO — Graphic surveillance video captured a man being shot multiple times in one of two separate armed robbery incidents in Lincoln Park. DePaul University sent out a public safety alert Friday notifying students and faculty of both armed robberies — one happening on campus and the other off campus. The first incident happened around […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Tax Preparation#Intuit Inc#Tax Filing#Ap#Propublica#Americans
WGN News

‘I will kill you’: Indiana man arrested for threatening justices

MOROCCO, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old Indiana man faces two felony counts of intimidation for allegedly threatening the justices of the Indiana Supreme Court, Indiana State Police say. David Wayne Goetz II of Morocco was arrested Wednesday, police said. An investigation began in late February when Indiana State Capitol Police contacted state police detectives at […]
MOROCCO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
WGN News

Driver killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a fatal accident on the Kennedy Expressway Friday morning. According to Illinois State Police, the accident involving two vehicles happened around 1:45 a.m. on outbound I-90 near Cumberland Avenue. Preliminary information indicates the driver of one vehicle went through a construction lane closure and hit a parked, unoccupied […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Meet Gerber’s 2022 Spokesbaby

ARLINGTON, Va. — Gerber has officially announced the winner of the 12th Annual Photo Search. The company’s 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby is Baby Isa of Oklahoma. She now fills the important and honorary roll on Gerber’s Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer (CGO). The company says Isa captivated the judges with her overwhelming happiness and bright, […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WGN News

37-year-old man shot to death on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s Northwest Side Friday evening, according to police. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when a dark vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking the man on the chest. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy