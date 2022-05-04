ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Burr says Johnny Depp deserves a public apology if he wins trial against Amber Heard

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Bill Burr has defended Johnny Depp amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard .

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is currently embroiled in a legal lawsuit against Heard, in which he’s suing her for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed .

On the latest episode of his Monday Morning Podcast, Burr voiced support for Depp, arguing that the actor deserves a public apology if he wins.

“I’m too big a Johnny Depp fan to watch [the trial]. I love that guy and I just — I don’t want to hear all these personal details and s**,” the comedian said.

He continued: “From what I’ve seen the guy is f***ing destroying.

“And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him, if they’re going to apologise somehow.”

He added that people have “publicly trashed” Depp, saying: “It’d be nice if they publicly apologised and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.’”

Heard is finally expected to testify in the case today (4 May).

Burr’s defence comes after Drew Barrymore apologised to fans for “making light” of the trial calling it “a seven-layer-drip of insanity ”.

While a petition to remove Heard from her forthcoming film Aquaman 2 has passed 3 million signatures .

Follow along here for live updates regarding the Depp v Heard defamation trial.

Beth
3d ago

People wont because there is no accountability. Look at Kyle, some still call him a murderer when it was self defense.

The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Makes Rare Public Appearance At Monaco Fashion Show Amid Actor's Grueling Trial

While Johnny Depp has been embroiled in a nearly month-long trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, his ex Vanessa Paradis doesn't seem to have a care in the world, as she was spotted living it up in Monaco on Thursday, May 5.The model was attending the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show in Monte Carlo, and in photos, she was smiling while dressed in a tweed plaid jacket, white tee and jeans. The star, 49, has been working with the high-end designer since the '90s.Paradis' name has popped up a few times during Depp's trial, though they do have a lot of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Johnny Depp reveals Winona Ryder tattoo that Amber Heard didn’t like

Johnny Depp’s taste in tattoos was brought up during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard as he revealed there’s one in particular she didn’t like.Mr Depp returned to the witness stand for a second day on Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia, where he was asked about Ms Heard’s claims that the first time he struck her was in response to a comment about a tattoo.The actor said that incident did not happen and reiterated that he never hit Ms Heard or any other woman.He added that this specific allegation never made sense to him because he would...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
