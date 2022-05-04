ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Harris proposes 2023 Shelby County budget with lower tax rate

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzklJ_0fSqI8kD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced a proposed county budget Wednesday with a 5-cent decrease in the property tax rate.

The $1.6 billion total budget for 2023 would reduce Shelby County’s property tax rate to $3.399 while offering property tax relief for veterans and seniors, and giving county employees a 1% raise with a minimum wage of $15.44 an hour, the mayor told county commissioners.

Harris told commissioners the budget proposes $2.3 million in additional funding for transit and early childhood education. It also proposes a capital improvement budget of $78 million, which funds construction of county schools.

“Let’s get this school construction party started,” Harris said.

Harris said it was the fourth consecutive year he has presented a budget that did not call for an increase in property taxes.

► Election results in Shelby County primaries

A potential problem with the proposed tax rate came up in discussion — the county trustee’s office said their system only accommodates two decimal points, meaning the tax rate would need to be set at either $3.39 or $3.40. The difference equals around $2 million.

Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. said setting the tax rate at $3.40 would technically represent an increase.

Wednesday’s presentation was made to the Shelby County Commission’s Budget and Finance committee. The county commission will adjust the proposal during the budget process and approve a final version.

The complete budget proposal will be available in pdf format to the public and to commissioners on Friday, county officials said.

The current fiscal year ends June 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Victim identified in fatal Bethel Grove shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after being shot in Bethel Grove Tuesday night. Police said they located the man shot on the 2700 block of Jeffrey Avenue around 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The family identified the victim as Chadric Henderson. Preliminary information indicated that Henderson was killed by […]
WREG

Squatter cleans, cleanses house with sage, victim says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – Days before moving into a newly renovated and furnished house, a Shelby County woman says she discovered a stranger had already moved into the home. “I went there to let a cleaning crew in, and I kept saying my key isn’t working,” said Laquita Leatherwood. Laquita Leatherwood said a woman she […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will face constitutional law professor Steve Mulroy in the race for county district attorney in August. Mulroy won the Democratic primary Tuesday night facing two opponents in that race. This Democratic primary for Shelby County District Attorney General was...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman arrested for Frayser shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing murder charges after being accused of killing a man in Frayser last week. The deadly shooting happened around at around 12:43 a.m. April 29 at Frayser and Range Line, where a man was located suffering from gun shots. According to an affidavit, a woman told police she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deputies recover body found in the Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body has been recovered from the Wolf River on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. According to the SCSO, they presume it to be the victim in Sunday’s drowning incident, pending verification. Family confirmed search and rescue teams are looking for 26-year-old Margarito Cruz Martinez. The sheriff’s office received […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Budget Process#Tax Rate#Budget And Finance#The County Commission
WREG

3 arrested after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three men have been arrested after a shooting at an East Memphis apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened at the Willows Apartments Thursday night. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:47 p.m. Memphis Police say officers found a man who had been shot in the arm. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis radio DJ Bobby O’Jay passes away at 68

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio WDIA DJ Bobby O’Jay died at age 68 Tuesday morning. Radio host Bev Johnson confirmed to WREG that O’Jay passed away while he was at work. When O’Jay would open the phone line at 9 a.m., the radio station was only playing music. O’Jay’s cause of death is currently unknown. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man who shot ex-girlfriend to death allegedly attacked her before

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – An alarming chain of events led to a murder-suicide in Southwest Memphis Thursday night. Sources say a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, shot her to death, then turned the gun on himself.  Police were also at the home on Masterson Cove last week when the man violated a protection order […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WREG

Ex-boyfriend shoots at Whitehaven home with infant inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after police say he fired into a Whitehaven home full of people on Tuesday. Police say Xzavier Moore showed up at his ex-girlfriends house with another man, and starting shooting into the home. The ex-girlfriend told police, she and another woman in the home were receiving threatening text […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis used car lot hit with over a dozen complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to shortcomings of the public transit system in Memphis, many people need access to a car to keep a job. Leaders often say they want to fix the issue, but it leads many to the used car industry instead. Demario Kilpatrick is one of those people; when he called the Problem […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rhodes student reunited with missing prom dress, gets surprise gift

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We shared a sentimental story Wednesday of a Rhodes college student searching for a missing prom dress purchased by her late father. That dress was found Thursday with a sweet surprise in the box. “There’s no doubt that the Channel three news channel and your reporting had a strong hand in finding it,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of using fake identity to buy $140K in cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Cordova man has been accused of buying more than $140,000 worth of cars under someone else’s name. Police say Marqueze Blackwell went to a couple of dealerships and bought three cars using a fake ID. In July of 2021, Blackwell purchased a 2017 Infiniti QX60 for $29,977at Gossett Motors on Mount […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tree trimmer charged in Cash App scam against 81-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tree trimming service is accused of scamming an 81-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars by charging her twice for service. Police say the woman signed a contract with Cleveland Bobo, 35, with a company called Tree Tech2, to cut down two small trees at her Cordova home for $7,100 in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dyersburg man, 65, sentenced on drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 65-year-old Dyersburg man accused of selling drugs was sentenced to 28 years behind bars Thursday. Willie Locust was found guilty in a jury trial of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of Xanax and two weapons possession charges. The Dyersburg Police Department received a tip that Locust […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

One dead after Southeast Shelby County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 25-year-old man was found shot to death inside his parent’s Southeast Shelby County Thursday afternoon. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the blue house in the 6700 block of Quail Crest Lane around noon. They said Malik Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mother-to-be shot in back by boyfriend after argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has been charged with two more counts of attempted first-degree murder after police said he shot his pregnant girlfriend in the back after an argument. Officers said Julius Fields, 18, was out on bond for attempted first-degree murder when he got into an argument with his pregnant girlfriend in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy