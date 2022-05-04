Third grade student takes action to help the people of Ukraine

Carmel Valley resident Surya Konijeti, 8, a third grade student at Diegueno Country School, wanted to help raise money to support efforts to provide assistance to the people of Ukraine so she recently set up a lemonade stand in her neighborhood. She made fruit tacos, fruit and candy kebabs, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate-covered Oreos, lemonade and more to sell.

Her fundraising plan was Surya’s idea (she told her parents she watches the news when she’s coloring).

Surya’s efforts were successful, and she raised $173. She researched places to donate to, and decided on Malteser International to help provide Ukrainians in refuge with hot meals, water, blankets and medical care.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .