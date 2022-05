When I first met human rights lawyer Steven Donziger in March, during the last month of his nearly 1,000 days of house arrest, I was taken aback by his cheery disposition, his 6'3" stature, and his linebacker shoulders. The only evidence that he had been forced to stay home for years was the bulky ankle bracelet peeking out between his leather boots and his blue jeans. He was a human rebuttal to the way people talked about abandoning hard pants and gaining the “COVID-15” while isolating during the pandemic. Further proof of Donziger’s self-discipline? He sent me home with the pastries I had brought him.

WORKOUTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO