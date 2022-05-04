ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA issues warning letter to Hendersonville business for products containing delta-8 THC

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Wednesday to a Hendersonville business for products containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

This is the first warning the FDA has issued for products containing delta-8 THC.

Kingdom Harvest, located at 212 South Church Street in Hendersonville received the warning letter .

The FDA said the following items available for purchase on its website are “are unapproved new drugs sold in violation of sections 505(a) and 301(d) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

Those items are as followed:

  • D8 sublingual oil
  • Delta 8 Disposable Vape Cartridge
  • Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • CBD Vape
  • Blood Sugar Support
  • CBD Gummies
  • Stella’s Baby Care Diaper Cream
  • Pain Relieving CBD Cream
  • Pain Relieving Cream
  • CBD & Menthol Pain Freeze Roll-On
  • Immune Boost Water Soluble Mix
  • Broad-Spectrum THC Free Organic Honey
  • CBD Fair-Trade Coffee
  • CBD Infused Organic Tea
  • Delta 8 Chewing Gum
  • Delta 8 Gummies
  • Delta 8 Peanut Brittle
  • Delta 8 Syrup

Through further investigation. the FDA determined the following items contain an “unsafe food additive”:

  • Broad-Spectrum THC Free Organic Honey
  • CBD Fair-Trade Coffee
  • CBD Infused Organic Tea
  • Delta 8 Chewing Gum
  • Delta 8 Gummies (all varieties)
  • Delta 8 Peanut Brittle
  • Delta 8 Syrup
  • Ranch & Livestock Natural Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • Canine Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • Feline Chicken Flavor Zero THC Hemp Extract
  • Pet Essentials Joint Support Tablets

The FDA said the following animal products promoted on Kingdon Harvet’s website and social media are unapproved new animal drugs that are unsafe:

  • Ranch & Livestock Natural Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • Canine Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract
  • Feline Chicken Flavor Zero THC Hemp Extract
  • Pet Essentials Joint Support Tablets
  • CBD Infused Pet Shampoo
  • CBD Infused Pet Paw Balm

Four other warnings were issued to companies selling products that contained delta- 8 THC. Two companies were in Georgia, one in California and one in Wisconsin. To find more information, click here .

