ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bungie Breaks Its Silence On Leaked Supreme Court Draft

By Mary Osborne
SVG
SVG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video games might not seem to have much in common with reproductive rights on the surface, but games – and game companies – can have massive influences on public opinion and understanding of politics. While games often explore ideas of art and humanity – as in "Detroit: Become Human" – developers...

www.svg.com

Comments / 225

Karrienc
2d ago

well first off the supreme court is doing what should be done putting the power back to the states. States are NOT outlawing abortions just not letting them happen at 8 or 9 months......heartbeat no abortion........But the most important thing about all of this is the leaked confidential information they need to find out who is responsible and hold them accountable

Reply(39)
125
maledriver
2d ago

Roe has been bad law from the very beginning and the Supreme Court is finally.eliminaring this sham the left calls a constitutional right. News flash! It isn't. Get over it. here's a tip. Don't get pregnant. Problem solved

Reply(12)
68
joejackson
2d ago

Roe vs Wade should have never happened, even the woman that was the center of it said it was the biggest mistake of her life.

Reply(9)
39
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Questions Biden Bid to End ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ (2)

The U.S. Supreme Court questioned President Joe Biden ’s effort to rescind his predecessor’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which has forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to stay south of the border while their applications are processed. Hearing arguments in Washington Tuesday, the court’s conservative justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden Calls Leaked Supreme Court Opinion Overturning Roe 'Radical'

President Joe Biden slammed the leaked, draft Supreme Court decision vacating the right to abortion in Roe v. Wade Tuesday as "radical," saying it reflects "a fundamental shift in jurisprudence" that endangers the right to marry, the right to contraception and other rights tied to the right to privacy. Biden,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Anti-abortion zealots target Sotomayor aide as source of leak: Their threats are no joke

Almost as soon as Politico published its explosive story on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft opinion, which strongly suggests the court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade, conservatives responded by focusing not on the content of the news, but how it was obtained. Online Monday night, there were nearly immediate calls to find and punish the leaker. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insistently told reporters that the prospect of recriminalizing abortion was "not the story for today," but rather the supposedly dangerous precedent of the leak.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Politico#American
bloomberglaw.com

Gorsuch Call to Overturn ‘Rotten’ Cases Tested by New Appeal

Petition seeks to overturn cases justice called ‘rotten,’ based on ‘ugly racist stereotypes’. American Samoans not entitled to birthright citizenship, lower courts say. A case about birthright citizenship for residents of American Samoa could prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider longstanding rulings Justice Neil Gorsuch blasted as resting “on a rotten foundation.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

DOJ just took biggest step yet to counter GOP's anti-trans agenda

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to block an Alabama law that prohibits gender-affirming care for transgender children. “All people, including transgender youth, deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” the DOJ said in its complaint. “And the Fourteenth Amendment demands that Alabama not ‘deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.’”
ALABAMA STATE
Reason.com

I've Finished Reading The Apparent Draft Opinion

After my spate of blog posts from Monday evening (1, 2, 3, 4), I took the time to read the apparent Dobbs draft opinion. It is a tour de force. Justice Alito meticulously dissects, and forcefully responds to, every conceivable position in favor of retaining Roe and Casey. I could teach an entire law school seminar class on this opinion. It touches on nearly every facet of constitutional law. Moreover, the opinion carefully addresses the concerns of other members of the majority. Alito cites Justice Gorsuch's book. Alito discusses safe harbor laws, which seemed important to Justice Barrett. Alito repeatedly cites Justice Kavanaugh's Ramos concurrence, and calls on returning the issue to the democratic process. This is an opinion designed to hold five, as the saying goes.
U.S. POLITICS
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy