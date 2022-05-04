ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1 mln pounds

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUQcp_0fSqGmGy00

May 4 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history was sold for 7.14 million pounds ($8.93 million) on Wednesday, marking a new auction record for an item of sports memorabilia.

Maradona wore Argentina's No. 10 shirt in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half he put his team ahead by punching the ball into the net for what became known as the "Hand of God" goal.

Four minutes later Maradona dribbled from his own half to score a goal widely considered one of the greatest in World Cup history.

England midfielder Steve Hodge got Maradona's jersey after the game and announced last month he was putting it up for auction after 19 years on display at England's National Football Museum.

"This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables.

Sotheby's said the buyer was anonymous.

The sale broke the previous record for sports memorabilia set by the original autograph manuscript of the Olympic Manifesto from 1892, which went for $8.8 million in 2019.

The sale of Maradona's jersey was complicated by claims that the wrong shirt was going under the hammer, with his daughter and ex-wife saying Hodge received the shirt Maradona wore in the first half of the match.

Sotheby's said they used photomatching technology to "conclusively" match the shirt to both goals by "examining unique details on various elements of the item, including the patch, stripes, and numbering". read more

Maradona, regarded as one of the world's best ever footballers, died in November, 2020 aged 60.

($1 = 0.8000 pounds)

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The mother, father and extended family of pyrrhic City victories

Congratulations to Pep Guardiola, who has made the shortlist for April’s Premier League manager of the month award! The other names in the running are Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Burnley interim Mike Jackson and Jürgen Klopp of Big Cup finalists Liverp … oh Pep. Oh City. How on earth has it come to this? Overturning that two-year European ban will feel like the mother, father and extended family of pyrrhic victories right now.
MLS
ESPN

Roma's 'sense of family' key to reaching Europa Conference League final - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said a "sense of family" between his AS Roma club and their supporters was the biggest reason they reached the final of the Europa Conference League. The outspoken Portuguese coach told Roma supporters ahead of their 1-0 semifinal, second leg win over Leicester City that they shouldn't come to the stadium just "to watch" the game, but rather "to play" it.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1 on Friday. An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win – eight of those were defeats – to leave the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have a final chance of survival in the last round.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hodge
Person
Diego Maradona
BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

European qualification brings some drama to Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — With little excitement at the top of the Bundesliga, it’s the clubs just below Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund that are providing the entertainment at the end of the season. Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Leipzig, Cologne and Union Berlin are all scrapping for European places with...
UEFA
Reuters

Liverpool stumble in title race, Watford down

LIVERPOOL, England, May 7 (Reuters) - What had been a joyous week for Liverpool went flat on Saturday as they stumbled in the title race, dropping two crucial points in a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Watford were relegated from the top flight as they lost to Crystal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

We will keep going, says Klopp, as odds on quadruple lengthen

LIVERPOOL, England, May 7 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his Liverpool side would still chase an unprecedented quadruple despite seeing their Premier League title hopes suffer a huge blow on Saturday. Klopp's side have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup and Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Hand Of God#Auction#National Football Museum#Sotheby#The Olympic Manifesto
Reuters

Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final

May 7 (Reuters) - Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(5) to reach the Madrid Open final on Saturday. Djokovic, who has yet to win a title this season, rallied from a break down to take the opening set in a tie-breaker and the 34-year-old looked dangerous on his serve as he won 2️1 straight points on it in the opener.
TENNIS
Reuters

England reports case of rare monkeypox infection

LONDON (Reuters) - A person in England has been diagnosed with a rare viral monkeypox infection thought to be linked to travel to West Africa, health authorities said on Saturday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement the case, in a person who had recently traveled to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs

LIVERPOOL, England, May 7 (Reuters) - Liverpool suffered a huge blow in their hopes of winning the Premier League title as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on a tense night at Anfield on Saturday. Luis Diaz cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener to preserve Liverpool's 14-month...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wales women confirm World Cup warm-up Test in Canada in August

Wales women will travel to Canada this summer as part of their Rugby World Cup preparations. They will take part in a week's training camp before taking on the Canucks in Halifax on 27 August. Wales finished third in the recent Six Nations, their best finish in the tournament since...
RUGBY
Reuters

Napoli extend lead over Juventus with 1-0 win at Torino

May 7 (Reuters) - Napoli opened a four-point lead over Juventus in the race for third place in Serie A after Fabian Ruiz's second-half goal helped them win 1-0 at Torino on Saturday. With two matches left, Napoli are third on 73 points, ahead of fourth-placed Juventus, whose chances of...
SOCCER
Reuters

Sainz and Ocon say FIA not listening to their concerns

MIAMI, May 7 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who both crashed heavily into a wall in Miami Grand Prix practice, accused Formula One's governing body on Saturday of not listening to their safety concerns. The track around the Hard Rock Stadium is hosting a race for...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Champion Chadwick wins W Series opener in Miami

MIAMI, May 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Jamie Chadwick made a perfect start to her bid for a third W Series title by winning the season-opening race of the all-female championship with a last lap overtake at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday. The 23-year-old defending champion, representing Caitlyn Jenner's Jenner...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Leclerc seizes Miami pole in Ferrari front row sweep

MIAMI, May 7 (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz in a front row lockout in qualifying on Saturday. The pole was the Monegasque's third in five races this season, and 12th of...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy