Josh Turner to headline Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country star Josh Turner will be headlining Pigeon Forge’s 31 st annual Patriot Festival.

The free concert will begin July 4 at 8 p.m. in Patriot Park and will be followed by a firework show. Patriot Festival activities will begin at 4 p.m. in the park.

The annual veterans tribute will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage. Right after, Liquid Velvet, a ‘70s and ‘80s rock tribute band, will play. Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Swamp River Revival will perform at 6:30 p.m. with Josh Turner to follow. Fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.

Festival guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets, but umbrellas, tents, and coolers are not allowed. Food vendors will be set up across the park for guests to enjoy. Free parking will be available at the Teaster Lane Municipal parking lot, and there will be a free shuttle every 20 minutes between the lot and festival site.

“For three decades now, Patriot Festival has brought our Pigeon Forge community together to celebrate Independence Day with great entertainment and a fabulous fireworks display, and we look forward to Josh Turner carrying on that rich tradition,” said Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear.

Fans can also enter to win a sweepstakes commemorating the 15th anniversary of his hit single “Firecracker”. One winner will receive a meet-and-greet with Turner, a stay at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, Ariat boots and denim from Stages West, a visit Dollywood theme park and VIP access to many other Pigeon Forge attractions and shows. Visit mypigeonforge.com/joshturnersweeps.

visit the Pigeon Forge website here for more information on Patriot Festival.

