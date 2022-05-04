ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany jewelry store marks 100th anniversary with 100 acts of giving

By Cassie Hudson
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – For 100 years now, fourth-generation family-owned business Frank Adams Jewelers has been helping people in the Capital Region mark life’s major milestones. In commemoration of its 100 th anniversary, the business will provide “100 Acts of Giving” in 2022.

The store began as a small watch repair business in 1922 with founder Frank Adams at the helm. Today, Frank’s son, David Adams; his granddaughter, Kimberly Adams Russell ; and his great-grandson, Jeffrey Adams Russell, operate the store and manage a team of 20.

“I think he is, wherever he is right now, extremely proud,” said Kimberly Adams Russell, who is the current president and chief operating officer of the business.

The store was originally located on North Pearl Street in downtown Albany, before it moved to its current location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The store has earned a reputation as the Capital Region’s premier retailer of internationally recognized and award-winning designer jewelry and timepiece brands.

In commemoration of its 100 th anniversary, Frank Adams Jewelers will be doing 100 acts of kindness in 2022. The store’s team will participate in helping choose the “100 Acts of Giving” – which include:

  • Hosting an educational program for local Boy Scouts during which the store’s gemologist will teach them about gems and minerals.
  • Making a significant donation to the Special Olympics and volunteering at its summer games.
  • Creating an annual scholarship at Russell Sage College to support a Capital Region student pursuing higher education.
  • Supporting Albany’s South End Children’s Café with regular donations of food and volunteer time.
  • Making a significant donation to the American Heart Association in support of its annual gala and holding a blood drive at the store in Stuyvesant Plaza.
Looking to add to your bling bling collection? Throughout the year, customers can purchase a single stone pendant featuring a 100-facet diamond from the Cento Collection by Roberto Coin for $1,922 in honor of the year of the store’s founding and be automatically entered into a grand prize drawing that will take place at a celebration event in September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

