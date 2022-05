The Minnesota Wild turned the tables and tied the series versus the St. Louis Blues in Game 2, defeating the Blues 6-2. Minnesota didn't have a shot for the first nine and a half minutes of the game, but they did score on their first one. Joel Eriksson Ek had a great performance with 2 goals and 1 assists, and he even appeared to score the first playoff hat-trick in Minnesota Wild history but his third goal was waived off due to Marcus Foligno being offside earlier in the shift.

