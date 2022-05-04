ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Palmer and Owen delighted to strike Chester gold

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anrgh_0fSqE0Ft00

Michael Owen and Hugo Palmer both admitted to a sense of relief as Ever Given romped home to give the new partnership their first winner together at Chester.

Owen and his former trainer Tom Dascombe were always a force to be reckoned with on the Roodee and upon his appointment, Classic-winner Palmer knew that one of his tasks would be to make sure the team are well represented at the track’s big May meeting.

While Palmer stressed his team would be smaller than normally expected given he has only been at Manor House Stables, near Malpas, a matter of weeks, any nerves would have been calmed by Ever Given’s stylish four-and-three-quarter-length verdict.

For Owen, who went to great trouble to persuade Palmer to make the move north, it was a sense of justification.

“We came here with low expectations as Hugo is still getting to know the horses but to get one on the board and in that fashion, we’re delighted,” said Owen.

“He had a nice draw and Danny (Tudhope) kept it simple, so off top weight that’s a nice performance.

“It’s great to get off the mark here so early but I’ve not employed a kid, I’ve employed someone who has been there and done it. This is for the long-term, however, to have the start we’ve had is super.”

Owen was working in his role as a pundit for BT Sport at Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final versus Villareal on Tuesday evening and did not leave Spain until the early hours.

“My alarm went at 3.30am, I had to fly to Charles De Gaulle as if I’d flown direct it wasn’t getting me here until 1pm and I’d have missed the first couple of races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1F4f_0fSqE0Ft00
Ever Given has been a real moneyspinner for connections (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’ll be knackered in a couple of hours but I’m all right now. We’ve Mr McCann running tomorrow too.”

Mr McCann is owned by five Liverpool players (James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and Andy Robertson) and Brighton’s Adam Lallana and runs in the Dee Stakes.

“Obviously the Liverpool lads have had other things on their minds of late, but they have been down the yard to see him recently. I do know that when I was a playing racing was a big release,” said Owen.

“Now the game is over I’m sure they’ll be tuning in, but with the games coming thick and fast, it’s inevitable they can’t get to the racedays. They have been down to the yard a couple of times and seem like they are enjoying it.

“Just to have a runner in a race like the Dee Stakes with your first horse is some achievement and if he runs well, then the dream is still alive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBMB9_0fSqE0Ft00
Mr McCann is owned by some famous footballers (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Palmer was not only relieved but also slightly surprised that Ever Given won so easily.

“He’d been working well some days and only OK some others – but he’d never worked badly so we weren’t sure what to expect,” he said.

“It has been like that with all the horses we’ve run, though, as I’ve only known them six weeks.

“I’ve been saying to all the owners ‘I think we’re in the right place and I hope we run well and then we’ll make a plan’ and most of them have run well to be fair – but none of them quite as well as him!

“He’s opened up options for the rest of the year. He doesn’t have any entries but if the ground was similar, could he end up going for the Sandy Lane (at Haydock)? I don’t know.

“We’ve quite a few in the same boat with Ebro River, Hierarchy and Flaming Rib and possibly at some stage Dubawi Legend, too, who also might end up being a sprinter. We could be mob-handed in the Haydock Sprint Cup!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aldaary advertises big-race credentials at Haydock

William Haggas’ Aldaary made a pleasing comeback to win the Listed Pertemps Network Spring Trophy Stakes in the manner of a top-class horse. Sent off the 2-5 favourite, he was held up in rear in the early stages, before swooping into contention approaching the final furlong and drawing clear to record a three-and-a-half-length win.
SPORTS
newschain

Noble Style makes perfect start at Ascot

Noble Style looked Royal meeting material as he led the Godolphin team to an Ascot treble with a winning start to his career under James Doyle in the Jemima Howden Novice Stakes. The son of Kingman was a 525,000 guineas purchase and has a pedigree as notable as his sales-ring...
SPORTS
newschain

Vafortino victorious for Philippart De Foy in Victoria Cup

Vafortino gave Kevin Philippart De Foy his biggest victory in the training ranks when the four-year-old held off the evergreen Accidental Agent to land the tote Victoria Cup at Ascot. The son of New Bay was ideally positioned throughout the valuable seven-furlong contest, tracking the pace on the stands rail...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Adam Lallana
Person
Michael Owen
newschain

Rich Strike produces huge upset in Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike produced a sensational 80-1 upset to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Eric Reed-trained colt only made the field on Friday with the scratching of Ethereal Road, but powered home from an unpromising position under Sonny Leon to stun favourite Epicenter and Zandon. The winner had...
SPORTS
newschain

Derby favourite Luxembourg meets with setback

Cazoo Derby favourite Luxembourg has met with a slight setback, putting his participation at Epsom into some doubt. Unbeaten at two, he made a pleasing reappearance just last weekend in the 2000 Guineas when third to Coroebus after stumbling shortly after coming out of the stalls. Aidan O’Brien, who won...
ANIMALS
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Liverpool#Malpas#Ever Given#Champions League
newschain

Late Dan Smith strike sees Eastleigh snatch win at 10-man Woking

Dan Smith netted a later winner as Eastleigh recorded a narrow 2-1 National League victory away to 10-man Woking. Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross comfortably collected Jake Hesketh’s shot midway through the first half as the visitors looked to open the scoring. Moussa Diarra headed Tyreke Johnson’s assist wide for...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

SDLP deputy leader loses out in North Belfast amid Alliance surge

Outgoing Stormont infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has lost her seat in North Belfast amid an Alliance surge. The SDLP deputy leader stayed in the race until the final stage of the count on Saturday evening, when former lord mayor Nuala McAllister (Alliance) became the fifth and final MLA elected in the constituency.
WORLD
newschain

Labour loses east London council to Aspire party

A political party formed by a controversial politician has taken control of an east London council. The Aspire Party, founded by Lutfur Rahman, gained Tower Hamlets Council from Labour after winning 24 of the 45 seats. The Labour Party – which previously held 42 seats – secured 19 seats, while...
POLITICS
newschain

Six-year-old twins found after going missing in south London

Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found. The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm. “We’re pleased to confirm that they have now been found,” Lambeth Police said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Starmer on beergate row: ‘There was no party, no breach of rules’

Sir Keir Starmer insisted he will lead Labour into the next general election and is confident he did not break lockdown laws by having a beer and curry at a campaign event. The Labour leader’s assertion came as a leaked memo indicated the takeaway in Durham had been planned as part of his itinerary for the day of campaigning in April 2021 and, no further work was scheduled after the dinner.
POLITICS
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to be downbeat despite Spurs draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attempted to put a positive spin on the 1-1 draw with Tottenham which damaged his side’s Premier League title ambitions. Their first failure to win at home in the league since against Brighton in October means, although the Reds returned to the top of the table, they now require Manchester City to drop three points in their remaining four matches to stand a chance of finishing top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Labour wins three flagship Conservative London boroughs

The Labour party has won control of three flagship Conservative London boroughs in the local elections. Wandsworth and Barnet borough councils, and Westminster City Council, all previously controlled by the Conservatives, are now in Labour hands. It is the first time Labour has ever won Barnet and Westminster since both...
ELECTIONS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy