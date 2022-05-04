ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma lawmakers calls to override veto from Gov. Kevin Stitt

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
(Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One Oklahoma lawmaker called to override a veto from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt declined to sign a bill that would require his appointees to file financial disclosure forms. In his veto, Stitt said he wants the law to encompass even more offices, including those elected, appointed or those elected through retention elections, like appellate court judges.

“I think it’s a bad time to veto a bill, like that and I think it’s a prudent time to override that and ensure that moving forward, with however much time this governor’s administration has left, his appointees and cabinet members are held to the standard of a sniff test,” said state Rep. Forrest Bennett, (D) Oklahoma City.

Bennett reacted Monday to the news that Stitt vetoed would require financial disclosures from the governor’s appointees.

“The logic really doesn’t make sense to me and I think we can quickly override that and move on and restore at least a little bit of people’s faith in state government,” Bennett said.

The governor in his veto said the bill doesn’t go far enough, which is why he won’t sign it. He urged the legislature to revisit the topic and require all state officers to follow the same set of financial disclosure requirements.

“I was telling someone the other day that may be the only bill that I ever ran that did not get one vote on,” said Sen. Casey Murdock, (R) Felt.

As it stands now, Murdock said he will not override the veto.

“Good legislation takes years, good policy sometimes it takes years to get it passed, and I think it’s going to be one of those,” Murdock said.

To override the veto, if lawmakers had such an interest, would require a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate.

