Ashland, MO

Free store hopes to help Ashland’s needy

By Marina Diaz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ)

A free store has opened in Ashland, offering basic goods to people in need.

The store, Helping Hands Southern Boone, is holding a grand opening Wednesday.

Helping Hands' mission statement says its goal "is to unite families in need with resources and donations in the spirit of God's love."

The free store's Facebook page says it stocks everything from men's, women's, and children's clothing, to pantry items and kids' art supplies. The store will provide meals for the elderly year-round and air conditioners and fans for the summer.

Founder Kelly McCord said that this wouldn't have been possible with out a generous donation from Veterans United.

"Veterans United foundation gave us a grant for $40,000 dollars, and that covers rent and utilities for this place for two years," said McCord.

McCord said that the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday is a way to say thanks to the community,

"Everybody, I mean, because everybody's helped in this community and we wouldn't be here if the community wasn't so amazing," said McCord.

The store relies heavily on donations and has multiple ways for the community to get involved. They can donate coats during the winter, Thanksgiving food baskets in the fall and they can adopt-a-family for Christmas.

Helping Hands had its grand opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The store will be open Monday and Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The store asks that all donations be made during operating hours or online .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

