Joel Embiid, LeBron James and the best masks in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s the return of the mask. Joel Embiid missed the first two games of the Sixers’ second-round series against the Heat after suffering a concussion and right orbital fracture in a closeout win over the Raptors. With the series moving to Philadelphia and the Sixers facing a 2-0 series deficit, the MVP finalist is back on the floor sporting some familiar facewear:

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO