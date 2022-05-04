ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Arrests for Maui Wowie Possession Top Tuesday Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO — 15 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests on Tuesday including the following:

  • Johnathan Bridges was arrested for criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana at 4:51 p.m. His bond has not been said at this time.
  • Caylie Martin was arrested for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon at 2:57 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.
  • Jonathan Martin was arrested for class c theft and criminal trespassing at 12:51 p.m. His bond was set at $944 and he was released at 6:58 p.m.

There are currently 564 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

Name Johnathan Bridges (L) Caylie Martin (M) Jonathan Martin (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday, May 3, 2022:

ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal Cameron County crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4 arrested, 64 grams of meth found following search warrant in Hutchinson County

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday four people were arrested and 64 grams of meth were found after authorities conducted a narcotics search warrant in Hutchinson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the Hutchinson County SWAT Team, narcotics personnel, and with help from the Borger Police Department, authorities conducted a […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seized Cartel Drugs & Arrested 17 Dangerous Fugitives in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $210,000 and arrested 17 fugitives over the last week. “The work performed by our CBP officers continues to enhance the safety of our community and our country,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our priority mission is homeland security however the inspections we perform uncover a wide variety of violations on a daily basis.” On April 22, CBP officers working in El Paso intercepted narcotics in two…
EL PASO, TX
