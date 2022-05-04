Arrests for Maui Wowie Possession Top Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO — 15 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests on Tuesday including the following:

Johnathan Bridges was arrested for criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana at 4:51 p.m. His bond has not been said at this time.

Caylie Martin was arrested for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon at 2:57 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.

Jonathan Martin was arrested for class c theft and criminal trespassing at 12:51 p.m. His bond was set at $944 and he was released at 6:58 p.m.

There are currently 564 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

Name Johnathan Bridges (L) Caylie Martin (M) Jonathan Martin (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday, May 3, 2022: