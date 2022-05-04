ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

351 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Eagle Pass in the Last 24 Hours

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057BAv_0fSqD4ka00

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station apprehended three large groups of illegal aliens shortly after they illegally entered the United States in less than 24 hours.

On April 30, at approximately 11:30 a.m., 124 illegals were apprehended just after making illegal entry into the United States. The group consisted of 124 aliens from six different countries including 67 Cubans, six Peruvians, 15 Columbians, 32 Venezuelans, two Syrians, and two Nicaraguans. A more extensive breakdown showed 59 single adult males, 22 single adult females and 14 family units comprised of 22 adults and 20 children with one unaccompanied minor child from Cuba.

On April 30, at approximately 10 p.m., 112 illegals were apprehended shortly after making illegal entry into the United States. The group of 112 migrants consisted of 48 Cuban nationals, 21 Venezuelans, 32 Colombians, one Bolivian, and 10 Peruvians. A demographic breakdown revealed 50 single adult males, 25 single adult females, and 37 family unit migrants.

On May 1, at approximately 11:10 a.m., 115 aliens were apprehended just after making illegal entry into the United States. The group of 115 illegals consisted of 77 Cuban nationals, 15 Venezuelan national, 20 Colombian nationals, one Syrian national, and two from Peru. A demographic breakdown revealed 60 single adult males, 25 single adult females, and 30 family unit migrants.

All individuals were transported to the Eagle Pass Centralized Processing Center and processed in accordance with Customs and Border Protection policies.

Del Rio Sector continues to see an increase in illegal alien encounters, smuggling events and sex offender apprehensions. During the current fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1, 2021, through March 31, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered 195,289 migrants.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

543 Illegal Aliens from Kazakhstan & Cuba Caught in 24 Hours in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners encountered three large groups of illegal aliens and disrupted five human smuggling events resulting in 543 apprehensions. Rio Grande City Station agents encountered three large groups totaling 517 illegals in Starr County in 24 a hour span over the weekend. The groups consisted of 287 single adults, 143 family members, and 87 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central and South America, Kazakhstan, and Cuba. On April 22, RGV agents initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seized Cartel Drugs & Arrested 17 Dangerous Fugitives in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $210,000 and arrested 17 fugitives over the last week. “The work performed by our CBP officers continues to enhance the safety of our community and our country,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our priority mission is homeland security however the inspections we perform uncover a wide variety of violations on a daily basis.” On April 22, CBP officers working in El Paso intercepted narcotics in two…
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gringo & Illegal Alien Killed in High-Speed Chase & Crash

SAN MANUEL, TX – On April 15, 2022, at approximately 7:46 p.m., a Border Patrol agent was parked in the median of Highway 281 north of San Manuel, Texas, when he observed a white pickup truck suspected of human smuggling. The agent followed the truck while requesting records checks. At approximately 7:47 p.m., the agent activated the vehicle’s overhead emergency lights and siren. The driver of the truck failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit ensued.   The truck traveled a short distance then crossed the median of Highway 281 and continued traveling southbound. The agent notified a Supervisory…
SAN MANUEL, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Del Rio, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

120 Illegal Aliens Including Children Packed into Big Rig

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate Highway 35 checkpoint stopped a human smuggling attempt involving a tractor-trailer north of Laredo last week. The incident occurred on the evening of April 20, when a tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection lanes.  After an immigration inspection of the driver, he was referred to secondary for further inspection.  In secondary, a subsequent search of the trailer resulted in over 120 illegal aliens being found inside to include several unaccompanied children.  The individuals were identified as being from the…
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Illegal Alien#Smuggling#Illegal Entry#Aliens#U S Border Patrol#Del Rio Sector#Eagle Pass Station#Cubans#Peruvians#Columbians#Venezuelans#Syrians#Nicaraguans#Colombians#Bolivian
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy