351 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Eagle Pass in the Last 24 Hours

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station apprehended three large groups of illegal aliens shortly after they illegally entered the United States in less than 24 hours.

On April 30, at approximately 11:30 a.m., 124 illegals were apprehended just after making illegal entry into the United States. The group consisted of 124 aliens from six different countries including 67 Cubans, six Peruvians, 15 Columbians, 32 Venezuelans, two Syrians, and two Nicaraguans. A more extensive breakdown showed 59 single adult males, 22 single adult females and 14 family units comprised of 22 adults and 20 children with one unaccompanied minor child from Cuba.

On April 30, at approximately 10 p.m., 112 illegals were apprehended shortly after making illegal entry into the United States. The group of 112 migrants consisted of 48 Cuban nationals, 21 Venezuelans, 32 Colombians, one Bolivian, and 10 Peruvians. A demographic breakdown revealed 50 single adult males, 25 single adult females, and 37 family unit migrants.

On May 1, at approximately 11:10 a.m., 115 aliens were apprehended just after making illegal entry into the United States. The group of 115 illegals consisted of 77 Cuban nationals, 15 Venezuelan national, 20 Colombian nationals, one Syrian national, and two from Peru. A demographic breakdown revealed 60 single adult males, 25 single adult females, and 30 family unit migrants.

All individuals were transported to the Eagle Pass Centralized Processing Center and processed in accordance with Customs and Border Protection policies.

Del Rio Sector continues to see an increase in illegal alien encounters, smuggling events and sex offender apprehensions. During the current fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1, 2021, through March 31, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered 195,289 migrants.