ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

After lockout soured his mood, Yankees and Mets have Gio fully back into baseball again

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Caofz_0fSqCuEO00

Gio made it clear before the 2022 season that he wasn’t looking forward to baseball, and that if it wasn’t part of his job to talk about the sport, he would root for the lockout to live on and wipe out the 2022 campaign.

But the sour taste of labor disputes and public criticism have given way to actual baseball, and in New York, an awfully good product. The Mets and Yankees are both in first place, and Gio is all the way back in when it comes to the great pastime.

“This has been fun,” Gio said during Wednesday’s show. “Coming out of the lockout, being down on baseball like I was…both of these teams have captured my attention.

“We haven’t had enough winning around here. Winning is fun, dammit!”

Both teams have enjoyed plenty of winning. On Wednesday, Boomer and Gio had a doubleheader sweep to talk about when it came to the Mets, and an 11 th straight win when it came to the Yankees, who got another big outing from their starting pitcher, this time Jameson Taillon, while the Mets got a brilliant performance from Carlos Carrasco in a shutout victory.

“Every time the Mets and Yankees need something from somebody, especially with their rotations, they get it,” Gio said.

“We thought that was gonna be a weakness for [the Yankees], at least I did, and here it’s been every bit of their strength.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Phillies fans savagely roast Joe Girardi following devastating Mets comeback

The Phillies wasted a brilliant start from Aaron Nola who went 7 innings of 1-run ball with 7 strikeouts on Thursday against the Mets. Even reliever Jeurys Familia pitched a clean eighth inning. Philadelphia entered the 9th with a safe 7-1 lead… that turned out to not be as safe as originally thought. James Norwood and Corey Knebel combined for a 9th inning 7-run explosion that saw the Mets comeback and ultimately win 8-7. And Phillies media/fans placed most of the blame on manager Joe Girardi following the embarrassing defeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Mets in first of 4-game series

LINE: Phillies -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets on Thursday to start a four-game series. Philadelphia has an 8-7 record in home games and an 11-14 record overall. The Phillies are 5-9 in games when they have allowed a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA -- — The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost. “I’m sure everyone counted us out,” Brandon Nimmo said. “These guys, they don’t give up. With that mentality, anything is possible.”. The Mets...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
FanSided

Gary Sanchez suddenly stuck in brutal catching situation with Twins

When the New York Yankees dealt Gary Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins this March, it seemed like a classic change-of-scenery opportunity that should have worked for both sides. Sánchez was no longer the consistent game-breaker he’d been in 2016-17, either because too many coaches got into his head, or because the league figured out his bat enough to limit his offensive usefulness to the point his defense would no longer fly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Twins handed brutal Carlos Correa injury update

The Minnesota Twins’ season has encountered an unfortunate roadblock. After their signing of star shortstop Carlos Correa, the team seemed to be on the right track. They were sitting pretty at first place in the AL Central. All signs seemed to point at them breaking their long playoff streak this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mets#Lockout#Giowfan#Alsboringtweets#Jerryrecco
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Made A Bold Promise To A Mets Teammate

In baseball, or in all sports for that matter, teammates see each other as brothers and sisters. They fight for one another and give everything they have to help each other succeed for one common goal. The same can be said for the New York Mets, who are off to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy