After lockout soured his mood, Yankees and Mets have Gio fully back into baseball again

Gio made it clear before the 2022 season that he wasn’t looking forward to baseball, and that if it wasn’t part of his job to talk about the sport, he would root for the lockout to live on and wipe out the 2022 campaign.

But the sour taste of labor disputes and public criticism have given way to actual baseball, and in New York, an awfully good product. The Mets and Yankees are both in first place, and Gio is all the way back in when it comes to the great pastime.

“This has been fun,” Gio said during Wednesday’s show. “Coming out of the lockout, being down on baseball like I was…both of these teams have captured my attention.

“We haven’t had enough winning around here. Winning is fun, dammit!”

Both teams have enjoyed plenty of winning. On Wednesday, Boomer and Gio had a doubleheader sweep to talk about when it came to the Mets, and an 11 th straight win when it came to the Yankees, who got another big outing from their starting pitcher, this time Jameson Taillon, while the Mets got a brilliant performance from Carlos Carrasco in a shutout victory.

“Every time the Mets and Yankees need something from somebody, especially with their rotations, they get it,” Gio said.

“We thought that was gonna be a weakness for [the Yankees], at least I did, and here it’s been every bit of their strength.”

