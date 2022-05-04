ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced in Grand Haven hit-and-run

By Anna Skog
 3 days ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to jail time and fines after he pleaded guilty to charges in an October hit-and-run.

Ryan Bowen of Wyoming was sentenced to 30 days in jail and over $124,000 in fines after he pleaded guilty in January to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failing to stop at a personal injury accident. Two other charges were dismissed.

The crash happened on October 4 on Green Street near 144th Avenue in Robinson Township, southeast of Grand Haven.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of Green Street heading west and was hit by a white Ford pickup truck. The truck did not stop and kept going west on Green Street.

The pedestrian, a 72-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and treated for broken bones and internal injuries.

A few days later, the sheriff’s office said it received a tip that led them to a home in Grand Haven where the vehicle was found. Damage on the truck was consistent with evidence from the crash. The truck was then seized, and Ryan Bowen was identified as the driver.

