DC Young Fly Reveals He Auditioned For ‘Bel-Air,’ Hints At Chris Tucker Returning To ’Friday’ Franchise: ‘He Said If I Play His Son, He’ll Be In The Movie’

DC Young Fly (the actor?)

Hilarious comedian DC Young Fly has the internet buzzing over his Club Shay Shay interview where he reflected on his highest highs/lowest lows, shared major lessons learned in the industry, dropped several gems, roasted Kevin Durant , broke down ‘ the slap ,’ and hinted at Chris Tucker potentially returning to the ‘Friday’ franchise during the nearly 2-hour chat with Shannon Sharpe.

Apparently, Chris Tucker would return to the ‘Friday’ franchise if DC Young Fly played his son in the latest intriguing ‘Last Friday’ development.

“Chris Tucker out his mouth told me… literally this year.. he said if I play his son, he’ll be in the movie,” said DC in the clip. “I promise you, out his mouth, this is what he said to me. He said: If you play my son, I’ll be in the movie.”

DC also revealed that he auditioned for ‘Jazz’ in hit Peacock show ‘ Bel-Air ‘ in another plot twist we didn’t see coming.

The part eventually went to Jordan L. Jones who was perfectly cast as Will’s super cool best friend ‘Jazz’ in the buzzy reboot that shattered Peacock streaming records.

To date, ‘Bel-Air’ is the growing platform’s most-streamed original series, reaching 8 million accounts with a surge of new subscribers.