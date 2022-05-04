Active Drug Lab, Suspicious Items Consistent With Explosives Found In Albemarle Home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Explosives and an “active drug lab” were found inside a home in Albemarle on Tuesday, according to the Albemarle Police Department. Officers said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Holbrook Court after receiving a report that a man was threatening violence. When they arrived, police […]
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are investigating a homicide that took place around 4:55 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the 700 block of 2nd St. SW and when they arrived, they found the body of Tinikia Hodges, 48. She appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
ALEXANDER COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A year-long investigation into an Alexander County Meth trafficking ring netted three arrests and the seizure of about $50,000 worth of drugs, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies executed warrants at a home on Lambert Drive in Hiddenite around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the result of a 14-month […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after allegedly robbing people pumping gas at a St. Pauls gas station, according to police. Ursula Anne Ransom, 32, Candy Lynn Hunt, 45, and Antrell Rodrequez Hale, 35, all of St. Pauls, were arrested and charged in connection with the robberies, according to police. Police were […]
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother in Summerville is voicing her concerns after fight videos from Summerville High School were posted to an Instagram account. Officials at the Summerville Police Department said they are investigating after videos, which appear to show students fighting at Summerville High, were recently discovered online. “My son was actually in […]
Comments / 0