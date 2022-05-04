ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Nearly 2,000 in Pueblo participating in Chemical Depot Emergency Preparedness Exercise

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, nearly 2,000 first responders in Pueblo County are participating in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).

According to officials with the Chemical Depot, the exercise scenario involves a simulated chemical incident at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot and another non-related emergency within Pueblo County. The training will require the activation of various Emergency Operations Centers, the Pueblo Community Joint Information Center, and decontamination and treatment facilities.

“The annual CSEPP exercise is the culmination of the efforts and coordination between the Pueblo Chemical Depot and Pueblo County,” said Col. Jason Lacroix in a press release. “This exercise validates our support to state and local emergency response teams in the event of a chemical accident or incident on the depot that could impact the local community.”

Throughout the day, the public might see exercise-related activity at several locations in Pueblo County. Officials say the responders may be dressed in full protective equipment and mock accident victims will receive realistic-looking injury makeup called moulage.

Additionally, emergency equipment and vehicles will be deployed to various sites including Rusler Produce, Colorado Highway 96 East, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blende, and the local hospitals.

The training includes people from the American Red Cross, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, First Student, local hospitals, Health Solutions, Pueblo School District 70, the Pueblo Chemical Depot, and more than a dozen first-response agency personnel from Pueblo County.

