Drinks

Just in time for summer, Simply Spiked Lemonade

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGbJb_0fSq98SH00

Summer just got juicier and boozier for lemonade lovers across the country this year!

Molson Coors Beverage Company announced that Simply Spiked Lemonade, the highly anticipated new lineup of full-flavor alcohol beverages inspired by the country’s number 1 chilled juice brand, will arrive on shelves this June.

Simply Spiked Lemonade marks the latest product line in the agreement between Molson Coors and The Coca Cola Company and will bring real fruit juice credentials to the read-to-drink alcohol beverage space.

“We knew people would be excited once they found out about Simply Spiked Lemonad. We didn’t expect the unprecedented level of consumer hype, which we’ve never seen for a product announcement before,” says Joy Ghosh, vice president of above premium beer and flavored alcohol beverages at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “From all the tweets, memes and off-the-charts social excitement, people are pumped to try this product and the good news is, the wait is almost over. In a few weeks, drinkers across the country will be able to try Simply Spiked Lemonad for themselves.”

Simply Spiked Lemonade will debut this June in four distinct flavors: Signature Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade.

Each will be available in a four-flavor variety pack featuring slim cans as well as 24oz standalone cans for select flavors.

