Pickton, TX

Como-Pickton CISD celebrates district awards

 3 days ago
Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD held their yearly district awards. The following awards were given:. 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year – Dusty O’Bryan; presented by Principal Cassie Bland. 2022 Junior High Teacher of...

Pickton, TX
Como, TX
