ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational marijuana could be on a Missouri ballot

By Monica Ryan, Emily Manley
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SgIi_0fSq8J2o00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri could have a chance later this year to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.

Legal Missouri 2022, the initiative campaign to make adult-use marijuana legal, has collected more than enough voter signatures required by the Missouri Secretary of State to be added to the ballot for a statewide election later this year.

Top story: Dispute ignites over transgender students’ bathroom use in Lincoln County

The deadline to collect over 170,000 voter signatures is on Sunday, and Legal Missouri 2022 said they’ve already collected more than 325,000.

“From Hannibal to Joplin, St. Joseph to Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City and all points between, voters across our great state are ready to make Missouri the 20th to regulate, tax and legalize marijuana for adult use,” campaign manager John Payne said.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow Missourians over the age of 21 to possess, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana. A six percent sales tax would be put on the products which would generate an estimated $40.8 million. That revenue would go to expungement costs, veterans’ services, drug addiction treatment, and the public defender system.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment back in 2018 that established the medical marijuana program.

Trending: Lambert Airport may get a massive makeover

If LegalMo22 passes, Missouri would be the first state where voters initiated automatic expungement for past cannabis convictions.

There is legislation filed by lawmakers in Jefferson City to try and legalize marijuana, but with less than eight days left in the session, the chances are slim that it will get past the finish line.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 11

BRIAN GRIGA❄
3d ago

then it should have gotten the signatures needed to get it to the floor. It may not meet everyone's criteria. But the residents know will be able to enjoy a privilege that only the medical patients receive. Go job show me state🙏

Reply
4
Chris Sanna
3d ago

There is still a black market for it in MO.Legalize it and the black market share will go down and so will the price for everyone

Reply
4
Bob Lob
3d ago

HB2704 would be the best option for Recreational cannabis and not legal Mo which this one is speaking about. But if we do not get HB2704 through then this would need a vote of yes or we won’t have recreational cannabis in Missouri for a very long time.

Reply
3
Related
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state. The Senate on Thursday night endorsed a plan to provide a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples. The refunds would go only to individuals...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#State#Legal Missouri#Missourians#Expungement
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy