Village of Marine celebrates its 184th anniversary

The village of Marine celebrated its 184th anniversary on April 23 at Marine Village Park. (For The Intelligencer)

The village of Marine is 184 years old, and residents recently celebrated with a birthday party.

The inaugural Marine anniversary celebration was held on April 23 at Marine.

Mayor Kelly Tracy, who has had a business in the village for 19 years and has been a resident for 43 years, hopes to make it an annual event.

“In the village, we have this gap between our youth and the older, wiser, amazing folks who have lived here their whole lives,” Tracy said. “I want to do a village birthday party every year. We had about 100 people show up, with about 50 adults and maybe a little over 50 kids.

“We had free cupcakes and fruit punch and the Marine Historical Society spoke about how the village of Marine got its name. I had some trivia questions, and we played some games, and it was super fun.”

Tracy was pleased with the response to the celebration, especially among the younger attendees.

“I was able to introduce the kids to some of our lifelong residents and members of the historical society, and one kid named Luke, who is 9 years old, said he wanted to join the society and learn more about the village’s history,” Tracy said. “It’s cool that a 9-year-old wants to learn about history.

“This will definitely be an annual event where we can get together and celebrate our town. We want to show folks that there is a lot of pride here and we want to be able to teach about our history as well as learn it.”

The event was organized by “Little Rae of Sunshine,” a volunteer park association named in memory of former board member Rae Lynne Meyer, who passed away two years ago.

“They raise money to beautify and help take care of our parks,” Tracy said. “It was a beautiful day and people got to eat free cupcakes, play some old-fashioned games and do a lot of the things they had been missing (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).”

Dennis Weber, president of the Marine Historical Society discussed the origins of the village’s name, with contributions from society member Shirley Dietz.

Another Marine Historical Society member, Shirley Daiber, was unable to attend the celebration, but she is an authority on the history of the village and wrote a paper about it in 2013.

Daiber noted that before the village of Marine was incorporated, log cabins were built in 1813 at the Marine Settlement, in an area that was previously occupied by the Kickapoo Indians. The settlement was located in the area of the Marine Cemetery, which is located south of the current village.

Prominent figures in the settlement included Captain Curtis Blakeman, Major Isaac Ferguson and Captain George T. Allen.

“They were all seafaring people and that’s where the village got its name,” Daiber said. “In 1816, Curtis Blakeman bought 160 acres and settled at Ferguson Settlement of Point Prairie, which was an early name they called the Marine Settlement. George T. Allen arrived in 1817.

“Rowland P. Allen and his family spent the winter of 1817 in Edwardsville and built their cabins in the spring of 1818. Captain Blakeman was the first to break virgin soil in 1819 for corn planting and it was reported that his crop yielded 100 bushels per acre, which was tremendous for those days.”

In 1820, Blakeman donated a parcel of ground for the settlement’s church and school, where the cemetery is today.

Recognizing the need for flour in homes, Blakeman built a horse-powered grist mill in 1823 just north of the church, with about 100 bushels of wheat being ground into flour per day. The grist mill continued to operate until 1835, when it was destroyed by fire.

Blakeman was a candidate for county commissioner in 1820 and was elected to represent the county in the legislature in 1822. For many years, he filled the office of Justice of the Peace. His son, Curtis Blakeman Jr., was a prominent citizen of Madison County, and was elected a representative in the legislature in 1842.

Blakeman died from cholera on May 20, 1833, in the Marine Settlement at the age of 55. His daughter, Bythenia, died on the same day and his second wife, Eliza, died on the following day, also from cholera. All three are buried in the Marine Cemetery.

“They tried to sell lots for the building a town and nobody bought them, probably due to the cholera outbreak, so that stalled the development,” Daiber said. “Lots north of the original settlement were laid out and the town was named Marine Town, again to honor the early seafarers of the settlement, but it was eventually changed to Marine.”

In 1834, the town of Marine was laid out by George W. Welsh, James Semple, Jordan W. Jeffress, and Abram Breath.

On May 16, 1836, the town plat was recorded in the Madison County Courthouse by Abram Breath and his wife, Mary Welsh.

The village of Marine was incorporated on March 8, 1867, and was re-incorporated under general law on April 23, 1888. It was an important station of the Illinois Central Railroad.

Members of the Marine Historical Society are planning other events, including the 100th anniversary of Marine Road, which connects Marine to St. Jacob, in 2024.

“We want to do a parade to celebrate the 100-year mark of having the first blacktop road in Madison County,” Tracy said. “In 1924, they had a parade and people from St. Jacob drove to Marine in their cars.

“This time, we want to get some classic cars to go from Marine to St. Jacob and back. The historical society is spearheading that project.”