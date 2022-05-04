ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

“Loop the Lemur” run at the Ross Park Zoo

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhBLR_0fSq8EdB00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get your running shoes on as a one of its kind race dashes back into Binghamton.

The Ross Park Zoo and Confluence Running will hold their “Loop the Lemur” run on Sunday, May 15 at the Zoo.

The run was developed in honor of the two lemurs, Menabe and Rizzo, who sit at the entrance to the Zoo and only see the guests coming in and never out. Loop the Lemur was designed so that runners could pass Menabe and Rizzo as much as possible, giving them all the attention they want.

Each time you pass the lemurs, you’re encouraged to take a selfie or give them a high five. Those who loop the lemurs the most will get into the Lemur Hall of Legends, where your picture will hang inside their habitat for a year.

Everyone who enters the race will receive a shirt, medal, and access to the “Tail-Gate” after party by Brooks. There will also be prizes for the Overall Male and Female, Second Place Male and Female and Third Place Male and Female.

A portion of all race proceeds will go back to the Zoo to support conservation efforts.

There are a number of different ways to participate:

6-hour race – $65*

2-hour race – $40*

1-hour race – $35*

Lemur to Leopard Family Run Run – $10*

*- prices to go up on May 8.

For more information and to pick your race, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Baby giraffe at Seneca Park Zoo is running

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The baby giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo on April 29 is running around the enclosure. The one-week-old male, Masai, is with his mother Iggy. County Executive Adam Bello tweeted the video of the running baby giraffe. "Look at him go! What a difference a...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Pets & Animals
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Binghamton, NY
Sports
News Channel 34

Rumble Ponies Finish Erie Series with Weekend Split

Binghamton was at Mirabito Stadium over the weekend to wrap up a 6-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. Heading into Saturday, the Ponies had dropped 3 of the first 4 games in the series. Things didn't change much Saturday as the Ponies could only muster one run despite a solid start by Mitch Ragan, who went 4 scoreless innings and fanned 5 Erie batters. Binghamton dropped that one, 3-1 and turned the page to Sunday. And that was a much better outing for the Ponies. Bingo struck quickly with 2 in the 2nd, followed the next inning by Ronny Mauricio's 3rd home run of the year, a 2-run shot and his 2nd hit of the game. Jeremy Vasquez added some insurance runs for the Ponies in the 8th as he smacked a 2-run double that put Binghamton up 6-3. And that would go on to be the final. The Ponies will head to Hartford for 6 games with the Yard Goats beginning tomorrow. First pitch for that one is at 7:05.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Teens busted for partying in New York State Forest

GUILFORD, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two teens were ticketed last weekend for underage drinking on New York State land. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, shortly before midnight on April 29, Forest Rangers found a gathering of over a dozen teenagers while patrolling Chenango County State lands. This gathering was specifically in the Lyons Brook […]
GUILFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Zoo#Running Shoes#Lemur#The Ross Park Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

UPDATE: Sheriff reports missing teen found safe

VERNON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, May 6th, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reported that missing 14-year-old Lilly A. Salisbury of Vernon was located around 1:30 pm. 14-year-old Lilly A. Salisbury of Vernon was last seen May 3rd around 6:00 pm heading west on Prospect Street in Vernon, NY. Lilly A. Salisbury is a white […]
VERNON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy