ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed high school senior

By Nathaniel Puente
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dnz4W_0fSq85lt00

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of drunk driving and evading police has been charged with murder after being involved in a crash that killed a teenager.

The Weslaco Police Department provided more information on the crash at a press conference on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspected ‘intoxicated’ driver causes three-vehicle crash, teen dies on scene

Police say the incident began when a Progreso police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Baker Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The driver, Deana Gonzalez, 27, pulled over and officers made contact with her in her vehicle.

Gonzalez showed signs of intoxication, according to Weslaco police. She was unable to perform a field sobriety test and a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper was called to the scene.

At this time, Gonzalez began to flee police in her vehicle, according to police.

The pursuit continued to FM 1015 where Gonzalez was seen striking a vehicle near 18th Street in Weslaco, according to police.

Gonzalez struck the back of a vehicle driven by Jaime Garcia Jr., 18, while he was stopped at a red light. The impact forced forward Garcia’s vehicle into oncoming traffic where it was struck by another vehicle. Police say the speedometer on Gonzalez’s vehicle was stuck at 90 mph after the crash.

Brownsville ISD nepotism case dismissed, DA appeals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zT3LL_0fSq85lt00
Deana Gonzalez was arraigned in the hospital on Tuesday (photo: Weslaco PD)

Witnesses told police that Garcia’s car caught on fire. Progreso police, Weslaco police, and Weslaco EMS arrived on the scene and attempted to extinguish the fire and render aid to those injured.

Garcia was later pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the incident. Multiple people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Gonzalez was charged with murder and arraigned at a hospital where she is receiving treatment for injuries she suffered in the crash on Tuesday. She faces a $1 million bond for her charges.

“It is in fact a murder [investigation] because she fled from a person she knows to be a peace officer and caused the death of another person and that’s what qualifies this to be murder,” said Joel Rivera, Weslaco Police Chief.

Once Gonzalez is released from the hospital she will be transported to the Weslaco Police Department and then turned over to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office custody.

Police say Garcia was set to graduate from Mercedes High School this month and was registered to join the U.S. Navy. The Mercedes Independent School District stated they were sad about the loss of Garcia and were providing resources for students that may be impacted by his death.

“Mercedes ISD counselors are providing counseling services to students and staff all day today and throughout the end of the week, said the district in a statement. “On behalf of Mercedes ISD, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShFNQ_0fSq85lt00
Deana Gonzalez has faced multiple criminal charges in the past (photo: Hidalgo County public records)

“At the end of the day, this is how the decision to drink and drive impacts other people,” said Rivera. “It wasn’t just the death of Mr. Garcia, it was his family and, in effect, the community.”

Rivera went on to condemn drunk driving and stated people need to take more of a personal responsibility to not drive under the influence.

Man caught with over 50,000 Xanax pills, CBP says

“This is a senseless death. This man was looking forward to serving his country. But one person made a very poor decision that sent ripples throughout the community,” said Rivera.

Witnesses told investigators that Gonzalez, a Pharr resident, was traveling from Mexico where she consumed alcohol.

Gonzalez has a criminal history that includes convictions for assaulting a public servant, theft, and drug possession. She currently faces charges of terroristic threat and criminal mischief from February 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Woman arrested after breaking into home, assaulting resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Recent coyote attack in Texas prompts a reminder of how to fend them off

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Within the past week, a 2 year old child was attacked by a coyote on a porch in Dallas, another child attacked on a beach in California. Texas Parks and Wildlife El Paso say coyotes are common, with more sightings coming in the evening and at night. Although it’s rare […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
City
Progreso, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Weslaco, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash.Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women's deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Rivera
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Possession#Nepotism#High School#Terroristic Threat#Violent Crime#Brownsville Isd#Da#Weslaco Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy