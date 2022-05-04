ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer from Disney+ teases Darth Vader

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5NCT_0fSq6ZQG00

May the Fourth be with you.

In honor of “Star Wars Day,” Disney+ has released another trailer for its upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series starring Ewan McGregor as the storied Jedi Master.

Much like the first trailer, it’s filled with many of the usual “Star Wars” standards — swinging lightsabers, sleek spaceships, people looking miserable on the desert planet of Tatooine, etc.

But this time around, Disney+ is giving fans a look at Darth Vader — or at least parts of him.

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by audience member

Near the end of the minute-and-a-half clip, a robotic mechanism can be seen screwing Vader’s bionic arm into place and attaching his chest panel to the front of his body. Vader’s heavy breathing can also be heard, but neither his face, nor his iconic helmet, are shown.

The teaser makes it clear that Vader’s presence will loom large over the six-part series, which is said to take place 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the prequel films, is also reprising his role for the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtiMq_0fSq6ZQG00
Lucasfilm had previously teased an image of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) from the upcoming series. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton and Rupert Friend, all of whom are prominently featured in the latest trailer.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuts May 27 on Disney+. The series is just one of several upcoming “Star Wars” series to be produced for the streaming service, including “Andor,” starring Diego Luna, and “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson, among others.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Dave Chappelle
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Day#Lucasfilm Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy