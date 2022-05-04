ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Your guide to accessing CT beaches this summer

By Nicole Funaro
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Summer is the time to enjoy the sun and sand in Connecticut — for an entry fee. At some of the state's beaches, a daily fee or seasonal pass may be required to park in the lot. And some smaller...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

WTNH

CT beach named among 25 best beaches in U.S.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure. Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Is it Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Connecticut?

A dear friend of mine recently lost his dog, and he buried his pup on his property in Bethlehem. When my wife and I lost our two Chihuahuas in the 2010's, we had them cremated directly from the vet's office. It's bad enough that you lose your beloved pet, but in some cases, you're faced with what to do with their remains.
BETHLEHEM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Beach Makes List of Best 25 in the U.S.

You do not have to go far to get to one of the best beaches in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine has ranked the top 25 best beaches in the country and Ocean Beach Park in New London made the list. Travel +Leisure says...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Conn. boy, 6, released from hospital after being burned

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered burns to his face and leg has been released from the hospital.Dominick Krankall is happy to have his bandages off.Police are still investigating the exact cause of the burns. They have some security camera footage from outside they're looking at.They say up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire in Bridgeport on April 24.READ MORE: Police: Connecticut 6-year-old suffers burns on face and leg after kids seen playing with gasolineDominick, his brother and two neighbors were playing together. Both families have different accounts of what happened.Dominick suffered second- and third-degree burns. He's grateful for the support as he heals."What do you want people to know about how you're feeling? How are you feeling today?" CBS2's Alice Gainer asked Dominick."Good," Dominick said."What was it like in the hospital with the nurses and the doctors?" Gainer asked."Uh, stressful," Dominick said."And what have you been doing since you got home?" Gainer asked."Uh... sleeping," Dominick said.More than half a million dollars has been raised for Dominick as he recovers.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut Man Wins $252K Lottery Prize On His Birthday

A Connecticut man had a particularly happy birthday this year after realizing he won a $252,454 lottery prize.New Haven County resident Ray Giordano, of Hamden, purchased the winning "Super 7s" Progressive Jackpot ticket on Saturday, April 30, after he got stuck in traffic on the highway while driv…
HAMDEN, CT
Stamford Advocate

Official: NY woman killed in train incident at Stamford station

STAMFORD — A New York resident was killed early Thursday after she was struck by a train at the Stamford train station, a Metropolitan Transit Authority spokesman confirmed. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Noel Smith of New Rochelle, N.Y., MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan said. Authorities said the incident...
STAMFORD, CT
News 8 WROC

Connecticut fugitive caught in New York

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police confirmed that on May 1, Travis T. Simon, age 32, of New York was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice from the State of Connecticut. According to Police, Scott was found after a traffic stop was conducted on I-87 south in the Town of Westport for a […]
WESTPORT, NY
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Asking Residents to Donate Professional Clothes for Men in Need

If you're spring cleaning, you may want to think about donating to a special cause, one that helps men start a new life after they've been released from prison. Community Solutions Inc. is hosting a clothing drive that supports male adult and youth programs in Hartford, Waterbury, Bloomfield and Meriden. The effort also supports a youth program in Rhode Island and an adult facility in Delaware.
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

CT has big jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

There has been a big jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut. The state health department says 230 people are hospitalized with the virus now. That number is an increase of 51 people. The state reported nearly 5,900 new cases this week. The positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.85%
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead After House Fire in Waterbury

Two people are dead after a house fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Arch Street around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of an active structure fire. According to investigators, two people have died. Police said both people appear to be adults....
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

State budget includes free bus rides through November

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Under the state budget that’s awaiting the governor’s signature, bus rides in Connecticut will continue to be free until Dec. 1. This would mean six more months of free bus rides for people who use the Connecticut transit system. Bus rides have been free since April 1 when the state […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Windsor Locks man sentenced for 2014 murder of runner in Simsbury

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks man was sentenced Tuesday in the November 2014 stabbing death of a woman while she was running in Simsbury. A judge sentenced William Leverett to 35 years in prison followed by 7 years of special probation. He pleaded guilty in March 2022 to stabbing and killing 54-year-old Melissa […]
SIMSBURY, CT

