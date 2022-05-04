‘The Avengers’ at 10 Years: 'The Ultimates’ Deserves Credit in Helping Shape the MCU

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessTypically, every comic-book movie is littered with Easter eggs for hardcore fans to find, but when you've got a comic-book movie that takes place throughout an exploding multiverse where literally anything is possible, you wind up with more obscure references, fist-pumping callbacks, and tantalizing teases than you can shake an Amulet of Agamotto at. So it's not exactly a surprise that director Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sixth featuring Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme, contains a good number of Easter eggs. We've included as many as we could find right here in this comprehensive list.
Comments / 0