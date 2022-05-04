Over 55,000 UIA Claimants To Not Pay Back $431 Million in Pandemic Overpayments

Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency says over 55,000 unemployment claimants will not have to pay back a total of about $431 million in overpayments of federal pandemic unemployment benefits that were found to have been improperly awarded.

“This is a huge weight lifted off so many Michiganders’ shoulders,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “No Michigander who did the right thing when applying for benefits should be required to pay anything back resulting from errors at the federal level.”

To date, over $4.3 billion in overpayment debt has been waived for more than 400,000 claimants.

Waivers will be applied to federal benefits received before Sept. 4, 2021 through the CARES Act and its extensions, which include the following:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

Mixed Earnings Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) and federal reimbursement for the first week of benefits.

The UIA says claimants will be notified about receiving these waivers through messages on their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) Accounts, or they will receive a letter in the mail in the coming days. However, they say waivers will not be applied to claims where the UIA has determined fraud is involved, but they will continue to pursue restitution of any stolen benefits.

In addition to overpayments being waived, the UIA says about $11 million will be refunded to claimants who had been paying back their federal benefits overpayment, or it will be applied to any outstanding debt that they may have.

Currently, a pause on certain collections is in effect until May 7, but the UIA says they have requested an extension of that pause while they work to identify and process waivers. They also say they are in the process of providing more information to support their request for the extension.