'He just came out of nothing.' 79-year-old describes Grand Concourse attack; attempted robbery suspect charged

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago
The NYPD announced Wednesday that a man has been arrested and charged in the attack of 79-year-old man in Grand Concourse.

Detectives say 35-year-old Edgar Wilson, of College Avenue, has been charged attempted robbery and assault.

The arrest comes after the victim of the attempted robbery Monday spoke exclusively with News 12 about what happened.

Gerardo Cabeza was beaten in an attempted robbery, police say. The NYPD released video leading to the moment the elderly man was attacked. The suspect punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground, threw a liquid on him and kicked him in the face.

"I don't argue with anyone. I'm an old man, I'm 79 years old. I don't start arguing with people. He just came out of nothing and started beating me up," Cabeza adds.

Cabeza says the assault happened after the suspect tried to rob him.

The victim was brought to a hospital in stable condition, but he says he can no longer see out of his left eye.

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

NYPD: 23-year-old Bronx woman killed in late night shooting

The search is on for the person that shot and killed a Bronx woman, police say. Police have released new video of what they believe may have been the getaway car that one of the shooters took off in on the night that Sally Ntim was killed. In the video,...
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
