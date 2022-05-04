'He just came out of nothing.' 79-year-old describes Grand Concourse attack; attempted robbery suspect charged

The NYPD announced Wednesday that a man has been arrested and charged in the attack of 79-year-old man in Grand Concourse.

Detectives say 35-year-old Edgar Wilson, of College Avenue, has been charged attempted robbery and assault.

The arrest comes after the victim of the attempted robbery Monday spoke exclusively with News 12 about what happened.

Gerardo Cabeza was beaten in an attempted robbery, police say. The NYPD released video leading to the moment the elderly man was attacked. The suspect punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground, threw a liquid on him and kicked him in the face.

"I don't argue with anyone. I'm an old man, I'm 79 years old. I don't start arguing with people. He just came out of nothing and started beating me up," Cabeza adds.

Cabeza says the assault happened after the suspect tried to rob him.

The victim was brought to a hospital in stable condition, but he says he can no longer see out of his left eye.