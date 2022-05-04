ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Center: What New Yorkers have to say about Roe v. Wade draft opinion

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
News 12's Jericho Tran is tracking local reaction both online and across the boroughs after protests erupted over the future of abortion rights in the country.

