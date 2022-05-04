Charleston animal shelter full, needing fosters after rescuing 64 cats

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) works hard to care for local animals in need, and now, the shelter needs some extra helping hands from the community.

The KCHA is facing overcrowding issues after taking in 64 cats, most of them kittens under 4 weeks of age.

At the shelter, there are currently about 500 animals, including 243 cats and 174 dogs. Those high numbers are why the KCHA is searching for fosters and adopters to help place as many animals as possible into homes.

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

Sarah Tolley, KCHA’s Community Engagement Manager, said fostering is easy, free and fun. She said the KCHA offers fosters with support to help guide the animal care process.

“KCHA provides your supplies and medical care, you provide a safe environment for the kittens to grow in,” Tolley said. “One month of sharing your spare room could make all the difference of a tiny, fragile kitten’s entire world!”

Most fosters only have to commit to three or four weeks before the kittens are old enough for adoption, Tolley said. For more information, email Brooke Moffat or join the “KCHA Foster Heroes!” Facebook group .

For animals already old enough for adoption, the KCHA is holding an adoption special. BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping KCHA “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring adoption down to only $25 from May 2 through May 15. The $25 fee includes spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchip, flea and tick treatment, dewormer and coupons to the Charleston Petco.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Interested adopters can view available pets on the KCHA’s website . Those interested in fostering can visit the shelter to meet animals needing fostered.

KCHA’s hours are Tuesday through Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

