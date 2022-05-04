City of Easthampton offering residents free tree seedlings

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is offering free tree seedlings to residents interested on Saturday in honor of Arbor Day.

Tree seedlings will be made available in the parking lot of the Easthampton municipal building at 50 Payson Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday morning. A total of 300 tree seedlings will be available and residents that pick one up will also receive instructions for planting them.

“Trees provide shade during hot summer days and enrich the ecosystems that people and wildlife depend on for health and happiness. Tree planting is such an important part of maintaining Easthampton’s urban canopy and I hope residents will consider planting a free tree seedling in their yard,” explained Easthampton’s Tree Warden, Sarah Greenleaf.

Three species are available in a first come, first serve basis; White Oak and Ginkgo, which both provide a large amount of shade, and Washington Hawthorn, a native flowering tree that fruit birds enjoy.

Easthampton recently conducted their first ever public shade tree inventory which covered 400 street trees. The event identified Maple trees as the city’s most common tree at 40 percent.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has declared Saturday as the city’s first ever Arbor Day Proclamation.

