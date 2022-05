It’s a little bit of a surprise at this point how little we’ve heard about a Trea Turner extension with the Dodgers. Given their lack of superstar talent at the position, it would make sense that they would want to keep him around. But Turner talked about the fact that the team wasn’t going to have those talks with him before the season, almost ensuring he would hit the market after this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO