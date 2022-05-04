What to know about this weekend’s Cinco De Mayo Festival on Cherokee Street

It's a busy weekend — celebrations for two holidays take hold in St. Louis. Cinco de Mayo celebrations will hit Cherokee Street, while Mother's Day activities also take up space over the weekend. The Laumeier Art Fair is also returning to an in-person format for its 35th year. There's plenty to do this weekend, but if you need more to do throughout the week, check out our picks here:

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO