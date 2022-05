Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman bought his parents a house worth $300,000 and two cars when he earned his paycheck from his rookie season in 2019. Although his base pay was only $495,000, his signing bonus was $1.65 million, giving him over $2 million. Quite a lot of money for Hardman, who was only 21 years old at that time. In an interview with GQ Sports, the Chiefs WR reflected on the special moment with his parents.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO