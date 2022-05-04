ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xfinity offers free streaming services during ‘Watchathon Week’

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WDAF ) — If you want to check out some of the shows your friends are streaming but can’t afford to pay for each streaming service, this week is for you.

Xfinity just kicked off its “ Watchathon Week ,” allowing customers to enjoy free streaming options through Monday, May 9.

The promotion gives customers free access to Netflix, Prime Video, STARZ, HBO Max, Peacock, EPIX, and more.

If you’re not sure where to start, Xfinity has some suggestions:

Netflix

Xfinity suggests starting with “Stranger Things.” Customers can stream the first two seasons for free this week. The show’s fourth season premieres May 27.

Prime Video

If you want to check out options on Prime Video, Xfinity suggests streaming the first season of “The Boys.” Based on the comic by the same name, “The Boys” features a group of superheroes as they work to expose a multi-million-dollar conglomerate responsible for covering up secrets.

Season three of “The Boys” starts streaming on June 3.

STARZ

STARZ has fans covered with “Outlander.” It’s based on a series of best-selling books.

“Outlander” begins with Claire Randall and her husband on their honeymoon, when suddenly, Claire is transported back in time.

HBO Max

Ready to win? Dive into “Winning Time.”

It’s a miniseries about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. The series chronicles the ins and outs of one of the most popular basketball teams of all time, along with the lives of Dr. Jerry Buss and Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Peacock

If you’re looking for a laugh, Xfinity suggests “Girls5Eva.”

The comedy series is about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s who’s given another chance at stardom when a modern-day rapper samples their hit song.

SHOWTIME

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” can be found on SHOWTIME. It is a sci-fi series inspired by the novel and 1976 movie starring David Bowie.

Xfinity Rewards customers can also download 10 What to Watch(athon) checklists to make the most of the free streaming week.

If you’re already a rewards customer, simply say “Watchathon” into your Xfinity Voice Remote or download the Xfinity app.

If you’re not an Xfinity rewards customer, visit xfinity.com/rewards to get started.

