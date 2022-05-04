ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

SC consumers duped by “free” TurboTax ads to collect more than $2M as part of Intuit settlement

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JR4Sp_0fSq3iay00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina consumers are getting back millions of dollars after investigators say they were unfairly charged by TurboTax.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that South Carolinians would get back more than $2 million as part of the $141 million multi-settlement settlement with the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc.

Impacted customers will receive direct payments of roughly $30 for each year they were duped into paying for filing services and automatically receives notices and checks by mail.

According to Wilson, TurboTax duped consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free by luring them in with a “free, free, free” ad campaign. They were promised free tax preparation services only to be deceived into paying for those services and now must suspend that advertisement as part of the agreement.

“TurboTax’s misleading advertising caused many South Carolinians to unnecessarily pay for tax preparation services,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I am pleased to be able to provide relief to South Carolina consumers, including members of the military, who were deceived by TurboTax’s business practices.”

The investigation into Intuit began after nonprofit newsroom ProPublica reported that the company had used deceptive digital tactics to attract low-income customers toward its commercial products and away from free federal tax services.

Intuit has previously offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was the ‘IRS Free File Program,’ a public-private partnership with the IRS which allowed taxpayers earning approximately $34,000 and military members to file for free. In exchange, the IRS agreed not to compete by providing its own electronic preparation and filing services. This service was free for about 70% of taxpayers.

The second version was called the “TurboTax Free Edition,” a “freemium” product advertised through campaigns in which “free” was the most prominent selling point. Some of these advertisements contained the word “free” dozens of times in as little as 30 seconds. Despite the name, however, the product was only actually free for about one-third of taxpayers.

The multistate investigation found that Intuit had engaged in deceptive tactics and unfair trade practices that limited taxpayers’ participation in the ‘IRS Free File Program’ by using “confusingly similar names” for both products and paid search advertisements. Through the paid search, those looking for the IRS Free File Program were directed toward the “freemium product.”

The investigation further revealed that Intuit knowingly blocked the Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 filing season, effectively barring eligible taxpayers from filing their returns for free.

Under the agreement, Intuit will pay out millions to customers who used TurboTax’s Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told they had to pay to file even if they were eligible for the ‘IRS Free File Program.’

Intuit withdrew from the IRS Free File program in July 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Preparation#Intuit Inc#Sc#Columbia#South Carolinians#Propublica
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WCBD Count on 2

7-year-old killed in early-morning DUI crash

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies are investigating after a child was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in Hollywood. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 162 and Hwy 164. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda sedan crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
WCBD Count on 2

Former FBI agent weighs in on Murdaugh murder investigations

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A retired FBI agent is breaking down the mysterious murder cases of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh nearly a year after they happened. There have been no charges or suspects named in the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh after a year of investigation by local, state, and federal agents. A retired […]
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry wedding industry makes comeback after pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After the pandemic forced many couples to postpone their weddings, the wedding industry is making a comeback two years later. The Wedding Report predicts there will be nearly 2.5 million U.S. weddings in 2022. Industry experts said this is the highest number since 1984. “I would say it’s at least 50% […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh victim attorney calls alleged crimes “unbelievable”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re learning more about several crimes allegedly committed by suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh and two of his accomplices. An attorney representing a number of the clients detailed the crimes in Columbia on Thursday. Evidence shows the crimes began more than a decade ago. More than 40 pages of money orders, deposit […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy