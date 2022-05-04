Class 4A, 3A girls tennis regionals set for City Park

All five Pueblo high school girls tennis teams will take part in the Class 4A and Class 3A regionals at Pueblo City Park tennis courts Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Matches will begin at 9 a.m. each day.

The Class 4A Region 7, hosted by Pueblo East, will include Canon City, Centennial, Mesa Ridge, Pueblo East, defending regional champion Pueblo West, and Widefield.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches in Nos. 1-3 singles and No. 1-4 doubles will be held Thursday. The finals, along with playbacks, will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday with the top two individuals in each bracket advancing to the Class 4A state tournament May 12-14 at Pueblo City Park courts.

"We played three hard tournaments to help us to get ready," Pueblo West head coach Sam Pisciotta said. "As a team, we're in the hunt for the regionals. The girls are playing strong. Individually, we'll have to see how the girls come in prepared.

"We're hoping to take all 11 to state this year. One of the reasons we go to the tournaments is for the girls to see the competition outside our area so when they get to state they know what to expect."

Foreign exchange student aids Pueblo West:German foreign exchange student proving herself on Pueblo West girls tennis team

The Class 3A Region 7, hosted by Pueblo South, will include Harrison, La Junta, Pueblo Central, Pueblo County, Pueblo South, and Salida.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches in Nos. 1-3 singles and No. 1-4 doubles will be held Friday. The finals, along with playbacks, will start at 1 p.m. Saturday. The champions and runner-ups in each division advance to the Class 3A state tournament on May 12-14 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

Top Pueblo girls tennis players:Here are the top Pueblo girls tennis players to watch for the 2022 season

Chieftain senior sports reporter Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @jeffletofsky