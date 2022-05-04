ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over TurboTax ads. Here’s who is eligible

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4WvZ_0fSq2m5f00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States, including more than 40,000 in Connecticut, who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, Connecticut’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, Attorney General William Tong said.

Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of $29.64 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services, Tong said. They will automatically receive notices and checks by mail.

Tong said 40,841 consumers in Connecticut will receive a total of $1.2 million in restitution.

“TurboTax marketed their services as ‘free, free, free,’ but what they really meant was ‘fee, fee, fee.’ More than 40,000 Connecticut consumers were tricked into paying for these supposedly free tax services,” Tong said.

An investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federally supported free services for which they qualified — and toward its own commercial products, instead.

“As part of the agreement, Intuit admitted no wrongdoing, agreed to pay $141 million to put this matter behind it, and made certain commitments regarding its advertising practices,” representatives for Intuit said in a blog post Wednesday. “Intuit already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes going forward.”

FTC sues TurboTax maker Intuit, says ‘free’ ads were a ‘bait-and-switch’

Until last year, Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military. Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could provide more benefits without the program’s limitations.

The company also offers a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition” that is only for taxpayers with “simple returns,” as defined by Intuit.

According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives knew they were deceiving customers by advertising free services that were not in fact free to everyone.

“The website lists Free, Free, Free and the customers are assuming their return will be free,” an internal company PowerPoint presentation said. “Customers are getting upset.”

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

“We empower our customers to take control of their financial lives, which includes being in charge of their own tax preparation,” an Intuit spokesperson told ProPublica in a statement in 2019.

The spokesperson added that a “government-run pre-filled tax preparation system that makes the tax collector (who is also the investigator, auditor and enforcer) the tax preparer is fraught with conflicts of interest.”

The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
WTNH

Woman shot in Norwich, suspect apprehended with juvenile child

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting on East Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. Officers located a female with a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was brought to Backus Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. According […]
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Four arrested in Wallingford after crashing stolen car, fleeing scene

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —Three men and one juvenile were arrested after crashing a stolen car and fleeing the scene in Wallingford on Monday, police said. The East Windsor Police Department reached out to the Wallingford Police Department early Monday morning for assistance in locating a stolen 2021 Ford Explorer Sport Limited from their town. Wallingford […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Tax Preparation#Intuit Inc#Tax Filing#Propublica
WTNH

Hartford police identify victim of Park St. homicide

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died following a shooting on Park Street in Hartford on Sunday night. Police said a man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Javier Hernandez-Jiminian of Hartford, was shot on Park Street around 8 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the Hernandez-Jiminian. He was brought to a […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CT beach named among 25 best beaches in U.S.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure. Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
WTNH

Body of missing Yale employee found on Long Island shoreline

 NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The body of a missing Yale employee has been found on the Long Island shoreline, according to Yale News. The body of Anton Sovetov, who had been missing since early February, was found on the New York side of the Long Island shoreline on April 30. The Suffolk Country Medical […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

North Branford police make arrest in 2021 fatal hit-and-run

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – North Branford police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last year. On Oct. 16, 2021, Douglas Clark was struck and killed on Branford Road (RT 139) during the early morning hours. Police had released that they located green 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sierra in […]
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Siblings sentenced in Griswold triple murder

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A brother and sister from Hartford were sentenced Tuesday for the killings of a couple and their adult son in what prosecutors called a drug deal that escalated into a home invasion. Sergio Correa was convicted by a jury in December of murder and 12 other charges in the 2017 fatal beatings […]
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy