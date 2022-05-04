ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masked Singer 2022 LIVE — Group C finals TONIGHT as Prince, Queen Cobras and Space Bunny will face off for a finale spot

By Amanda Castro
 3 days ago
FOLLOWING Baby Mammoth's unmasking last week, the rest of Group C will be facing off during the finals.

Two singers will be unmasked after Prince, Queen Cobras, and Space Bunny compete, leaving just one performer from Team Good, Team Bad, or Team Cuddly to battle against Firefly and Ringmaster in the grand finale.

Based on votes from the public and judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, two competitors have already been revealed from this group.

There are now just five performers left in the running for the Golden Mask in the finale on Wednesday, May 18.

Tune into The Masked Singer TONIGHT at 8pm on FOX.

Read our Masked Singer live blog for the latest news and updates...

  • Masked Singers don’t get voice lessons
  • According to tvovermind.com, contestants on The Masked singer do not receive any vocal training prior to filming.
  • Unless singers are already professionally trained, contestants do not otherwise have experience vocally.

How does The Masked Singer work, part three

Certain performances are not voted on; competitors in an episode may sing as a group at times, and each show ends with the ousted celebrity singing an encore unmasked.

A smackdown round is included in certain episodes, except in the first and fifth seasons, in which the two least popular contestants from their first performances sing one after the other on the same stage, followed by a second, elimination vote.

Since the second season, the participants have been separated into subgroups and only compete in one of them.

How does The Masked Singer work, continued

Following the performances, the audience and panelists use an electronic gadget to vote for their favorite performer.

The show employs a weighted voting method, in which each panelist and audience member’s vote is worth 50 percent of the total score.

The competitor with the lowest popularity removes their disguise to reveal their true identity.

This process of elimination continues for a certain number of episodes until only three participants remain in the season finale, after which one is named the champion when they perform once more.

As a prize, the Golden Mask trophy is presented to the winner.

How does The Masked Singer work?

Each season of The Masked Singer has a different cast of celebrities.

In an episode, four to six competitors sing a 90-second cover song in costume for panelists and an audience.

Before and after each performance, hints – or clue packages – about their identities are presented.

A filmed interview with a celebrity’s electronically disguised voice narrating a video with subtle allusions to what they are renowned for is a recurring format.

The judges are given the opportunity to guess each singer’s identity out loud and record remarks in note binders during screenings of the clue packages, following performances, and before each elimination.

Who is Space Bunny?

Space Bunny is one of the season’s remaining contestants who is slated to perform in tonight’s episode.

A member of Team Cuddly, Space Bunny is a brown rabbit with blue eyes, decked out in an astronaut costume.

For their first clue, Space Bunny used the state of North Carolina.

Fans have already begun guessing the mystery performer could be Shaggy, as his first single was entitled Oh, Carolina.

Who is Ringmaster?

Ringmaster, a circus-clad animal complete with a top hat and matador costume to match, is one of the remaining contestants in season seven.

Entertainment Weekly provided the descriptive bio: “Cue the Britney Spears’ Circus references (and similar guesses from the judges).”

“With its large top hat, thickly-lined eyes, and tent dress, this costume is one of the most dramatic — dare we say high-wire? – yet seen on The Masked Singer.

Ringmaster previously defeated Armadillo and Miss Teddy.

Who is The Prince?

The Prince is one of the remaining six contestants in season seven.

The first clue, released by The Masked Singer’s official Twitter page, as well as on their YouTube channel, is the Prince wearing a letterman’s jacket with the number 30 on it.

This, combined with the fact that the celebrity is dressed like a frog has many fans speculating that it could be a basketball player.

In particular, there is a lot of buzz around the idea that it could be Stephen Curry, who is number 30 for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

The Prince is on Team Good, alongside Firefly and Ringmaster.

Who is Firefly?

Firefly is one of the remaining six contestants in season seven.

Entertainment Weekly gave a description of Firefly before the premiere stating: “The black latex bodysuit is a bit reminiscent of American Horror Story’s Rubberman, but nonetheless, this delightful bug hopes to really light up The Masked Singer stage with their vocals (and, ok, that glowing backside, too).”

Since the first clue shows a tiara for Firefly, a guess would be singer and actress, Idina Menzel.

This is because she played the princess Elsa in Frozen.

Additionally, she has appeared in other princess-themed movies such as Cinderella and Enchanted.

Who are the Queen Cobras?

Queen Cobra, a participant incognito as a purple, snake-like being with a basked to pop in and out of.

Entertainment Weekly provided the descriptive bio: “With her blue and pink costume, big green eyes, eyelashes, and pouty lips, Queen Cobra almost seems too cute to be ‘bad.'”

“And look, she even has her own woven basket to pop in and out of.”

She also recently was revealed to have at least one other performer, making the performer become Queen Cobras.

Queen Cobra is the only remaining member of Team Bad.

Who won last season?

The winner of season six was revealed to be The Queen of Hearts, who was unmasked as the singer Jewel.

The Bull, who was uncovered as Todrick Hall, came in second place on the show’s finale.

The show started out with 16 contestants before narrowing it down to the final two.

  • Who is Ken Jeong? part three
  • Tran Ho, Jeong’s wife, is a breast cancer survivor and a Vietnamese American family physician.
  • Zooey and Alexa are their twin children, born in 2007.
  • Jeong lives in Calabasas, California, with his family.

Who is Ken Jeong? continued

Jeong is still a registered physician in California, but he has retired from practice to pursue his acting career.

He is presently a panelist on the American version of the singing competition show The Masked Singer, and he was previously featured on the British version’s inaugural series.

He’s also the host of the show I Can Hear Your Voice.

Who is Ken Jeong?

Ken Jeong is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, writer, television personality, and licensed physician, who was born on July 13, 1969.

He became well-known for his roles as Leslie Chow in The Hangover films and Ben Chang in the NBC sitcom Community.

He starred in the ABC comedy Dr. Ken, in which he developed, wrote, and produced, and he has also acted in the films Knocked Up, Role Models, Furry Vengeance), The Duff, Ride Along 2, Crazy Rich Asians, and Tom & Jerry.

Who has previously won The Masked Singer?

Throughout its six seasons, the following celebrities have won the Golden Mask:

  • Season 1: T-Pain
  • Season 2: Wayne Brady
  • Season 3: Kandi Burruss
  • Season 4: LeAnn Rimes
  • Season 5: Nick Lachey
  • Season 6: Jewel

Newer elements in the series

In the fourth season, a Golden Ear trophy was introduced, which is granted to the panelist with the most right first impression guesses at the end of the season, as well as a reduction in performances and remote audience voting.

In the fifth season, these aspects were carried over, while wildcard candidates who appeared at the conclusion of some episodes participated for the first time.

