Police identify 53-year-old killed in Torrington motorcycle crash
Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Police say the accident happened Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. on New Litchfield Street near the Cumberland Farms parking lot.
The motorcyclist has been identified as 53-year-old Christopher Smith, of Torrington.
The driver of the vehicle, Brian McDonald, 71, has been hospitalized.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington police.
