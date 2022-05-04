Police identify 53-year-old killed in Torrington motorcycle crash

Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident in Torrington.

Police say the accident happened Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. on New Litchfield Street near the Cumberland Farms parking lot.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 53-year-old Christopher Smith, of Torrington.

The driver of the vehicle, Brian McDonald, 71, has been hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington police.