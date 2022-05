Maybe it's the imminent prospect of Roe V. Wade being overturned. Justice Samuel Alito's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion Monday night read as both a cruel culmination and a rabid ramping up of a decades-long Republican campaign to drag the country back to the enforced moral norms of White America's 1950s, in defiance of popular opinion. (It's needless to note that Ohio's legislators stand drooling in the wings, aching to pass their so-called "trigger" law that will outlaw abortion statewide the moment the Supreme Court's opinion is official.)

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO