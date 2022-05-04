ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has The Nissan GT-R Reached The End Of The Road?

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Ever since the Nissan GT-R burst onto the US scene in July of 2008, the humble Japanese supercar has been putting the hurt on exotica that costs far more. With the most recent Nissan GT-R Nismo, not to mention continuous updates over its 14-year lifecycle, the cost disparity between the so-called...

